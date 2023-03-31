Salem School District voters will chose between two candidates seeking a School Board seat during Tuesday’s spring election.

Incumbent Dana Powers and candidate Nicole Hass are running for the School Board spot, which is a three-year term.

Powers began serving on the board in 2013. She graduated Carthage College with Bachelor of Arts in marketing and business administration, and worked in advertising and marketing roles for over a decade, along with working for Motorola to collaborate with cell phone carriers, before working as a freelance marketing consultant.

Powers and her husband have three daughters, ages 16, 12 and 10, who attend, and have attended, Salem School.

Hass, an Iowa native, has been a Salem resident since 2018, after moving from Milwaukee for a change of pace. She currently leads human resource efforts at a logistics company, and previously worked as a business development analyst before moving on to leading product development and operational efforts for mid-to-large businesses. She graduated from Marquette University with a Bachelor of Arts in advertising, and went on to get her master’s degree in Business and Information Technology from DePaul University.

Hass is active in the Salem School District, as she is a regular volunteer at the school, a chairperson of the Citizens Advisory Committee and a regular attendee of the district’s board meetings. She and her husband have two sons who attend Salem School.

What are the most important issues?

Powers: Attracting and retaining quality talent. There’s no new money coming in, so with the budget we all are feeling the inflation. Everything is creeping up. All expenses are creeping up, and we still only have so much of the pie. So it’s really tricky to attract and retain staff when we don’t have enough additional money coming in.

Hass: The community has expressed really wanting a new voice. In the last five years, I just don’t think we’ve made the progress that we should academically. We’re seeing a lot of teachers leaving or retiring early. We had an enormous amount of families leave last year.

Why are you running?

Powers: (If elected) this will be my last term. I would like to use the last three years as succession planning. I would really like to continue working with (the new district administrator) on the strategic plan that our board recently approved, and government can take a long time to see change. Knowing that (the new district administrator) just started she’s a year in and there’s already been so much success. It seems a shame to interrupt progress.

Hass: I’m already heavily involved with the school. My children attend Salem School, so I’m already heavily invested. But I’m also invested in each and every student at the school. I unequivocally believe in public schooling. Not every family shares the same economic privileges or home life, so I just think it’s paramount that we make sure that each child receives an equal an excellent education. I believe I have the skill set and motivation required to provide productive and objective leadership that will represent our students and our community. And I just think there’s some necessary improvements that I think we need to be more focused on.

If elected, what will you strive to get accomplished?

Powers: It kind of goes along with succession planning. It’s taking these final three years to be able to tackle more of the strategic planning instead of putting out fires. COVID-19 was a matter of putting out fires. Very limited strategic planning was able to be done because there were so many other things to do. So now it’s a matter of picking up that strategic planning piece and picking up those tough conversations that need to take place in order to do the future planning. This is the absolute prime time to get new ideas forward (and) get the strategic plans made to get all of these things in place because we have the momentum now that COVID is behind us, and (the district administrator), the board and I working together are on this positive trajectory. It’s going to be a great ride.

Hass: As a new board member, I definitely want to make sure that we’re able to collaborate and ease into the rhythm of things. I would like to really evaluate why families (and) teachers have left. I really want to understand how we potentially could get those students back and attract, retain and attract quality teachers. Our board meetings are available online, but I would like the public to attend more. I think there is potential to increase engagement into the board meetings and potentially adjust the content so it’s a little more interesting and pertinent to the audience. I would like to see more discussion among the board around certain topics if the audience has more context and transparency to information they find helpful in terms of how decisions are made. And I would like to make sure, whether it’s the board or the school, that we’re sending periodic surveys to parents and staff to get a feel for how things are going, so we can look at patterns and adjust if we need to. Another thing that I think is important is establishing an active committee of special education where parents and staff can learn from each other and provide recommendations for improvement.

Anything you would like to add?

Powers: Change for the sake of change is never a good idea. I have loved and cared for this school for 10 years. I hope that my 10 years of successes is enough proof of that loving care.

Hass: I’ve really enjoyed my time at Salem. We have a great community of people. We have great educators, and I’m really proud of the community that we’re in. I just feel like we can do better and I feel like the community is ready for a new perspective on on the board. Regardless of the outcome, I’ll continue to advocate for our school as a parent, a volunteer and through the efforts of the Citizens Advisory Committee. I’ve always been a hands-on advocate and will continue to serve in ways that advocate for the well-being of our students and our community. Both my opponent and I share the same political views. This election is purely about advancing student success and the overall health of our school.