Spring election candidates filed for 2023 in Kenosha County

There will be a few races for positions in local Kenosha County community following the filing deadline which has passed for the spring election.

The spring primary election will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 21. The spring election will be held on Tuesday, April 4.

Following is a list of candidates in all races within Kenosha County, including those which are not contested. The incumbents are identified with an (i) after their name.

Towns

Brighton

Town Chairperson, Susan Crane (i)

Supervisor No. 1, Mark Schmidt (i)

Supervisor No. 2, David DeVito (i)

Clerk-Treasurer, Angela Axton

Incumbent Clerk-Treasurer Linda Perona filed papers for non-candidacy.

Paris

Town Chairperson, John Holloway (i)

Supervisor No. 1, Ken Monson (i)

Supervisor No. 2, Ron Buttke (i)

Randall

Town Chairperson, Paula Soderman

Supervisor No. 1, Julie Horbach (i)

Supervisor No. 3, Randy Kaskin (i), Nancy Kemp

Incumbent Town Chairperson Robert Stoll filed papers for non-candidacy.

Somers

Town Board Chairperson, Mark Molinaro (i)

Town Board Supervisor No. 1, Richard Lesko (i)

Wheatland

Town Board Chairperson, Brett Butler, Brian Boeckenstedt

Town Board Supervisor No. 1, Kyle Madsen

Town Board Supervisor No. 2, Kelly Wilson (i)

Town Clerk, Donna Deuster

Town Treasurer, Deborah Vos (i)

Constable, Robert Santelli, Jr. (i)

Incumbent Town Board Chairperson William Glembocki filed papers for non-candidacy, as did incumbent Town Board Supervisor Andrew Lois and incumbent Town Clerk Sheila Siegler.

Villages

Bristol

President, Mike Farrell (i)

Two trustee seats, John McCabe (i), Kristine Kordecki (i)

Paddock Lake

Village President, Terry Burns (i)

Three trustee seats, Renee Brickner (i), John Poole (i)

Incumbent Village Trustee Scott Garland filed papers for non-candidacy.

Pleasant Prairie

Village President, John Steinbrink (i)

Trustee No. 1, Kristopher Keckler (i), James Kremer

Trustee No. 3, Dave Klimisch (i)

Salem Lakes

Village President, Diann Tesar (i), Rita Bucur

Three Village Trustee seats, Bill Barhyte, Dan Campion (i), Mike Culat (i), Norm Kazumura, Ted Kmiec (i), Kelly Sweeting, Jared Young

Somers

Village President, George Stoner (i), Carson Wilkinson

Three trustee seats, Jacqueline Klapproth Nelson (i), Jack Aupperle (i), Scott Fredrick, Dustin Thorpe

Incumbent Village Trustee Gregg Sinnen filed papers for non-candidacy.

Twin Lakes

Village President, Howard Skinner (i)

Three trustee seats, Sharon Bower (i), Aaron Karow (i), Kevin Fitzgeralnd (i)

Municipal Judge

Village of Bristol, Steven Hurley (i), Xavier Solis

Village of Paddock Lake, Robert Brenner (i), Robert Spencer

Town of Somers/Village of Somers, Bob Kupfer (i)

Village of Twin Lakes/Town of Randall, Bruce Goodnough (i)

County

Circuit Court Judge Branch 4

Anthony Milisauskas (i)

Circuit Court Judge Branch 7

Jodi Meier (i)

