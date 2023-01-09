Spring election candidates filed for 2023 in Kenosha County

There will be a few races for positions in local Kenosha County community following the filing deadline which has passed for the spring election.
The spring primary election will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 21. The spring election will be held on Tuesday, April 4.
Following is a list of candidates in all races within Kenosha County, including those which are not contested. The incumbents are identified with an (i) after their name.
Towns
Town Chairperson, Susan Crane (i)
Supervisor No. 1, Mark Schmidt (i)
Supervisor No. 2, David DeVito (i)
Clerk-Treasurer, Angela Axton
Incumbent Clerk-Treasurer Linda Perona filed papers for non-candidacy.
Town Chairperson, John Holloway (i)
Supervisor No. 1, Ken Monson (i)
Supervisor No. 2, Ron Buttke (i)
Town Chairperson, Paula Soderman
Supervisor No. 1, Julie Horbach (i)
Supervisor No. 3, Randy Kaskin (i), Nancy Kemp
Incumbent Town Chairperson Robert Stoll filed papers for non-candidacy.
Town Board Chairperson, Mark Molinaro (i)
Town Board Supervisor No. 1, Richard Lesko (i)
Town Board Chairperson, Brett Butler, Brian Boeckenstedt
Town Board Supervisor No. 1, Kyle Madsen
Town Board Supervisor No. 2, Kelly Wilson (i)
Town Clerk, Donna Deuster
Town Treasurer, Deborah Vos (i)
Constable, Robert Santelli, Jr. (i)
Incumbent Town Board Chairperson William Glembocki filed papers for non-candidacy, as did incumbent Town Board Supervisor Andrew Lois and incumbent Town Clerk Sheila Siegler.
Villages
President, Mike Farrell (i)
Two trustee seats, John McCabe (i), Kristine Kordecki (i)
Village President, Terry Burns (i)
Three trustee seats, Renee Brickner (i), John Poole (i)
Incumbent Village Trustee Scott Garland filed papers for non-candidacy.
Village President, John Steinbrink (i)
Trustee No. 1, Kristopher Keckler (i), James Kremer
Trustee No. 3, Dave Klimisch (i)
Village President, Diann Tesar (i), Rita Bucur
Three Village Trustee seats, Bill Barhyte, Dan Campion (i), Mike Culat (i), Norm Kazumura, Ted Kmiec (i), Kelly Sweeting, Jared Young
Village President, George Stoner (i), Carson Wilkinson
Three trustee seats, Jacqueline Klapproth Nelson (i), Jack Aupperle (i), Scott Fredrick, Dustin Thorpe
Incumbent Village Trustee Gregg Sinnen filed papers for non-candidacy.
Village President, Howard Skinner (i)
Three trustee seats, Sharon Bower (i), Aaron Karow (i), Kevin Fitzgeralnd (i)
Village of Bristol, Steven Hurley (i), Xavier Solis
Village of Paddock Lake, Robert Brenner (i), Robert Spencer
Town of Somers/Village of Somers, Bob Kupfer (i)
Village of Twin Lakes/Town of Randall, Bruce Goodnough (i)
County
Circuit Court Judge Branch 4
Circuit Court Judge Branch 7
How to become a poll worker—and other ways to encourage voting
Ways to encourage voting in the US
1. Know what's expected of poll workers
2. Register with Power the Polls
3. Check your registered voter status
4. Check the age requirements in your state
5. Check party residency requirements in your state
6. Check party affiliation requirements in your state
7. Sign up to be a poll worker
8. Mark all important dates on your calendar
9. Review the training materials
10. Know what to bring on election day
11. Make sure your friends and family are registered to vote
12. Help loved ones establish a voting plan
13. Review the facts about mail-in voting
14. Get ready for the upcoming midterm elections
15. Don't forget about state and local elections
16. Check to see what will be on your ballot
17. Volunteer to work the phones
18. Volunteer to text bank
19. Write letters encouraging people to vote
20. Offer to drive folks to the polls
21. Provide election day child care for loved ones
22. Offer your skills to a local campaign office
23. Make a donation to a voting organization
24. Volunteer with Rock the Vote
25. Pledge to register to vote
26. Sign up to monitor the polls with Election Protection
27. Write letters on behalf of Fair Vote
28. Share a first-time voter checklist on social media
29. Join your local branch of League of Women Voters
30. Give your employees paid time off to vote
31. Support Ballotpedia and Vote Smart
32. Volunteer with HeadCount
33. Download the Greenhouse browser extension
34. Offer discounts to voters on election day
35. Plan a virtual town hall
36. Continue to have open conversations
37. Get the word out on social media
The Ethical Life: How important is a candidate's health when deciding how to vote?
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.