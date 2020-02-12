'Spring into Gardening' returns March 7

The annual "Spring into Gardening" session returns on March 7, at Union Grove High School, 3433 S. Colony Ave., Union Grove.

Registration is open through Feb. 24.

The day will commence with a keynote presentation, “Genetic Diversity and Plant Preservation,” by speaker Neil Diboll, native plant ecologist with the Prairie Nursery Inc.

Throughout the day, there will be 15 sessions related to plants, gardens and landscapes, with attendees selecting three of his or her choice.

Local vendors will be selling homemade garden-related goods throughout the day.

The lineup of speakers includes local plant experts, University of Wisconsin specialists and Master Gardeners.

The cost of the event is $45, which includes lunch.

The event brochure and information on registration can be found at https://kenosha.extension.wisc.edu/ or by contacting the Extension Kenosha County office at 262-857-1945.

