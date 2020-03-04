Spring job fair draws 70 employers and applicants of all ages

STURTEVANT — Hopeful job applicants covering a wide range of ages and backgrounds descended upon Fountain Banquet Hall Wednesday afternoon for the 2020 Spring Job Fair.

Seventy employers registered for the annual event, which filled the hall at 8505 Durand Ave., and was hosted by The Kenosha News and The Journal Times.

Employers looking for people ranged from Amazon to the U.S. Postal Service and other government agencies.

One employer with a large presence in southeastern Wisconsin and Racine County during the past three years was Hoffman Construction Co. of Black River Falls.

Hoffman has been a large part of both the Foxconn Technology Group and Interstate 94 projects, including the frontage roads.

Ian Johnson, human resources manager for Hoffman, said the company has had 200 to 300 workers in this area at any given time.

“Our footprint is here right now; we have a lot of work,” he said. “We’ve been here about three years now, and we’re going to be here as long as there’s work.”

Jobs are available now, Johnson said. “We have people who maybe don’t want to travel anymore, so they hang it up, or maybe they go with local contractors.”