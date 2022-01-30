Spring primary election early in-person voting begins Tuesday

Early in-person voting for the Kenosha Spring Primary Election starts Tuesday and will continue until Feb. 11, with the election set for Feb. 14.

Early Voting will be held in Room 104 of the Municipal Building, 625 52nd Street. The first round starts Tuesday through Friday, Feb. 4, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Early voting will return the following Monday, Feb. 7, and go until Thursday, Feb. 10, same times and location.

The final day for in-person early voting is Friday, Feb. 11, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Request a ballot



The deadline to request a ballot to vote by mail is 5 p.m. on Feb. 10. Those who are indefinitely confined or in the military have until 5 p.m. on Feb. 11.

Requests to vote by mail can be sent or dropped off to the city clerk with a copy of photo ID. Requests can be mailed to 625 52 St., room 105, Kenosha , WI 53140, emailed to elections@kenosha.org, faxed to 262-653-4023 or made online at myvote.wi.gov.

For those who have voted by absentee ballot previously, the City Clerk’s office may already have their photo ID on file.

People unable to travel to the polling place due to age, physical illness, infirmity, disability or living in a nursing home or care facility do not need to provide a copy of their photo ID to receive an absentee ballot. Members of the military or those living permanently overseas also do not need to provide a copy of photo ID.

Returning ballots

Do not return ballots at a polling place on primary election day. Either return the ballot to the City Clerk’s office, Room 105 of the Kenosha Municipal Building at 625 52 St., or mail it early enough to arrive by 8 p.m. on Feb. 15.

The post office recommends mailing at least seven days in advance. Ballots may also be shipped via other delivery methods, such as with FedEx.

All voted ballots must be in the City Clerk’s office by 8 p.m. on Feb. 15.

About photo IDs



There are several documents that are acceptable forms of photo ID for voting. A Wisconsin driver license or ID, an unexpired receipt for a Wisconsin driver license or ID, a US passport, a US uniformed service military ID and an unexpired US veteran’s photo ID may all be used.

More examples of acceptable photo ID can be found at bringit.wi.gov or myvote.wi.gov.

In the Hospital?

If a voter is in the hospital within seven days before the election, they can designate someone as their agent to bring the ballot to them. The agent then needs to bring the voted ballot back to the City Clerk’s office by 8 p.m. on Feb. 15.

The deadline to request this is by 5 p.m. on Feb. 15.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0