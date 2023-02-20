Kenosha County voters will head to the polls Tuesday for the 2023 Wisconsin Spring Election Primary to narrow the field of candidates in a handful of races.

All polling places will open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Winners in the primary will advance to the 2023 Spring Election, which will be held on Tuesday, April 4.

Nearly all of the races in the spring election are nonpartisan. For single-seat races, the top two candidates in the primary election advance to the general election. For races where there are multiple seats open, the number of candidates who advance from the primary to the general election is two times the number of open seats. For example, if there are two seats open in a school board race, the top four candidates in the primary will advance.

In Kenosha County, four races will be on Tuesday primary ballot.

All residents will be voting for one Justice of the State Supreme Court candidate. Out of the four candidates, — Janet Protasiewicz, Daniel Kelly, Everett Mitchell and Jennifer Dorow — two will advance to the Spring Election.

Kenosha Unified School District residents will be voting for one school board member. Out of the three candidates—Tony Garcia, Lamar Madison and Yolanda Santos Adams — the top two vote-getters will advance to the Spring Election.

Salem Lakes residents will be voting for three village trustees. Out of the seven candidates, — Mike Culat, Jared Young, Bill Barhyte, Ted Kmiec, Norm Kazumura, Kathryn Kelly Sweeting and Dan Campion — six will advance to the Spring Election.

Salem School District residents will be voting for one school board member. Out of the three candidates—Dana Powers, Nicole Hass and Alex Attiah,—two will advance to the Spring Election.

Voters looking for their polling location, what is on their ballot and additional voting information can go to www.myvote.wi.gov.

In Wisconsin, in-person voter registration will be available at your polling place on Tuesday for those not already registered. All voters must include proof of residency with their registration.

Having the proper documentation will allow you to cast your vote seamlessly on election day. You’ll need to bring one of the following items to the polls:

Voter ID (a Wisconsin driver’s license, even if driving privileges are revoked or suspended)

Wisconsin Identification Card issued by the Department of Motor Vehicles (available for free)

A military ID card issued by a U.S. uniformed service

A U.S. passport, an identification card issued by a federally recognized Indian tribe in Wisconsin (can be used even if expired, regardless of expiration date).

