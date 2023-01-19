Spring school board election candidates filed for 2023 across Kenosha County

School Board races have been finalized with candidacy filings this month for the various districts in Kenosha County.

School board terms are held for three years, unless noted.

The 2023 spring primary election will be held Feb. 21, and the general spring election will be held April 4.

The following is a list of candidates for school boards in Kenosha County who filed the proper paperwork, including uncontested positions. Incumbents are identified with an (i) after their name.

Brighton

Judy Uhlenhake (i)

One position is up for election

Bristol

Danielle Whitaker

One seat is up for election. Incumbent Susan Kratowicz turned in her noncandidacy paperwork and will not be re-running.

Central

Jay Nutting (i)

Bill Watson (i)

Two seats are up for election.

Kenosha Unified

Yolanda Adams (i)

Tony Garcia

Lamar Madison

One seat is up for election. A primary will be held to reduce the field to two candidates.

Paris

Curt Nikula (i)

One seat is up for election

Randall

Richard Petska (i)

Steven Calderwood (i)

Two seats are up for election.

Riverview

Amy Regnier (i)

Brian Hopkins

Two seats are up for election.

Salem

Dana Powers (i), Nicole Hass, Alex Attiah

One seat is up for election, and three people have filed. A primary will be held to narrow the candidates down to two.

Trevor-Wilmot

Matthew Connor (i)

Ann Mock

Sandy Quaintance (i)

There are three seats up for election. Quaintance’s position is for a one-year term only, as she was selected by the board to fill a vacancy in the middle of a pre-existing term.

Twin Lakes

Steven Turner (i)

Rhett Suhre (i)

Two seats are up for election.

Wheatland

Erik Zavacke

One seat is up for election. Randy Ebertowski, the incumbent board member, filed for noncandidacy.

Wilmot

Betsy A. Ross

Wayne Trongeau

Michael Matz