SRA food drive-by assists area veterans

The Southshore Realtors Association, which has helped community groups over the years, hosted a food drive-by to help military veterans affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The SRA committee of volunteers organized the July 18 event in a partnership with Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin, a Racine-based support group, and the Pick ‘n Save supermarket on Hwy 50.
Steve Last, an SRA officer who organized the project with Rolly Peckus, said the joint effort involved community members who collected more than 800 pounds of food and personal hygiene items, and $400 in cash and gift cards.
“It was by far the biggest food drive we’ve had,” Last said. “This turned out to be a huge success.”
The SRA, which has members from realty companies in Kenosha and Racine counties, collected food in two locations.
“The banners and other signs were made and donated by Padjen Glass and Etching, and a big thank you to Pick ‘n Save for allowing us to have two volunteers out front to take collections from the community,” said Last, of Lake to Lake Realty Kenosha.
“People going into the store would ask ‘what do you need?’. They would come out with bags of stuff to contribute.”
Though this was the SRA’s first drive-by event, it is one of many it has hosted in the past.
In 2019, the SRA contributed $5,000 of the proceeds from its annual charity golf outing to Veterans Outreach. The organization was unable to host its golf outing this year because of COVID-19.
“Two words that should never be together are ‘homeless and veterans,” Last said. “We found this program that serves the southern part of Wisconsin, not only homeless veterans, but veterans all together.”
Veterans Outreach offers a food pantry, recovery programs and tiny-home villages for homeless veterans in Racine and Milwaukee.
