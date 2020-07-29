SRA food drive-by assists area veterans

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Southshore Realtors Association, which has helped community groups over the years, hosted a food drive-by to help military veterans affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The SRA committee of volunteers organized the July 18 event in a partnership with Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin, a Racine-based support group, and the Pick ‘n Save supermarket on Hwy 50.

Steve Last, an SRA officer who organized the project with Rolly Peckus, said the joint effort involved community members who collected more than 800 pounds of food and personal hygiene items, and $400 in cash and gift cards.

“It was by far the biggest food drive we’ve had,” Last said. “This turned out to be a huge success.”

The SRA, which has members from realty companies in Kenosha and Racine counties, collected food in two locations.

“The banners and other signs were made and donated by Padjen Glass and Etching, and a big thank you to Pick ‘n Save for allowing us to have two volunteers out front to take collections from the community,” said Last, of Lake to Lake Realty Kenosha.

“People going into the store would ask ‘what do you need?’. They would come out with bags of stuff to contribute.”