NEW MUNSTER — St. Alphonsus Parish is planning to host its first Summer BBQ Picnic: BBQ, Bands, and Beer.

The event will take place Sunday, July 11, 1 to 5 p.m. at the New Munster Park Pavilion, 6331 341st Ave.

The event will features live bands including Relativity, Charley Thornton and others. Food will be served from 1 to 4 p.m. or until sold out. Guests are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs, as there is no seating available at the venue.

The free event will be open to the public. Ticket prices for the barbecue lunch—which includes a pulled pork sandwich, mac ‘n cheese, coleslaw, chips, and dessert — is $15 for adults, $7 for children under 15, and free for children under 5. Beer, soft drinks and water will be available for purchase. Carry outs are available.

“After a long year of cancelled events, we decided to have a picnic where we can enjoy live music while getting together with our neighbors and friends,” the Rev. Arthur Mattox said. “What’s better than barbecue, bands, and a cold beverage on a beautiful summer day? With the exception of the Mass of course!”

For more information call St. Alphonsus Parish at 262-537-4370.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0