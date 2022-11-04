 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SJCA UPPER CAMPUS TONIGHT

St. Joseph annual benefit auction returns to in-person event in Kenosha Saturday, expect to raise up to $300,000

St.JosephCatholicAcademy1.jpg

The 43rd annual St. Joseph Catholic Academy Benefit Auction is Saturday evening at the upper campus, 2401 69th St., the first time the event has been held in-person since the start of the pandemic.

The event will open at 6 p.m. and run until 10:30 p.m., and guests can enjoy catering, drinks and music while they make browse, buy and make bids.

Attendees should park in the east parking lot or the parking lot near the Grotto on the southeast side of the building, and enter through the East doors, marked Door #3.

According to Pauline McTernan, development director with St. Joseph Catholic Academy, the auction features over 600 items, and officials expect to raise up to $300,000. Gifts range from a weekend at a Las Vegas two-bedroom condo, to Six Flags season passes to various sports memorabilia.

The live auction will start after 9:05 p.m., with in-person raffle winners drawn and announced at 9:45 p.m. Pick-up of all items will be on Nov. 18 and 19 at the SJCA upper campus.

Those wishing to make a donation, purchase in-person event tickets, browse auction items and more can go to one.bidpal.net/sjca2022auction/welcome.

