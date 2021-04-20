St. Joseph Catholic Academy announces new president

Strength in fundraising

In the release, the school noted fundraising as one of Moynihan’s main strengths.

“Patrick has no reservations whatsoever about asking for money,” one of his references stated. “He has stewarded all of us, whether we’re in fundraising or not, and made us realize that there is a spirituality and value to asking for support of the mission.

“When he came to the (The Haitian) Project, it was a $90,000 or $100,000 organization, and we were struggling with debt. He erased the debt, expanded the program, established endowments, and now it’s a $2.6 million organization.”

In addition to his time with The Haitian Project, Moynihan’s experience includes director of the Office for the Permanent Diaconate and Formation Director in the Diocese of Rockford, teaching Latin and English, coaching track and cross country and working as a commodity trader and manager with the Louis Dreyfus Corporation.