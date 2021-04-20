St. Joseph Catholic Academy announces new president

Following an extensive national search, the St. Joseph Catholic Academy Board of Directors announced that Deacon Patrick Moynihan has been selected as its new president. He will succeed Robert Freund upon Freund’s retirement.
Moynihan previously served as president of The Haitian Project and the head of its Louverture Cleary School, a tuition-free private Catholic secondary boarding school outside of Port-au-Prince, Haiti. He held that position for over 20 years. He led the United States and Haitian faculty, staff and volunteers in operating the school, which was built into one of the top education programs in Haiti. Moynihan also created one of the largest university scholarship programs in Haiti to ensure the success of the school’s students after graduation.
Moynihan possesses experience in strategic planning, fundraising, finance and communications and is a published op-ed writer, sought-after homilist and an experienced public speaker.
‘Ideal choice’
“We were fortunate to interview a number of qualified candidates, but Patrick’s experience, energy and charisma made him the ideal choice for St. Joseph Catholic Academy,” said Beth Bahr, chair of the search committee, in a news release. “As a team, our search committee saw Patrick as clearly driven, dynamic, confident and a visionary. I am grateful for the dedication of the search committee members on this important decision.
“We are delighted to welcome Deacon Patrick Moynihan to SJCA.”
Freund, the current SJCA president and high school principal, met with Moynihan during the interview process.
“He’s professional,” Freund said in the release. “He understands what it takes to create a successful educational environment. I am excited to watch him lead and elevate SJCA to greater heights.”
Moynihan has received several awards, including an Honorary Doctorate in Humanitarian Service from Providence College, the Pierre Toussaint Medallion from the Archdiocese of New York for advancing the cause of educational opportunity, social justice and the gospel, and Brown University’s John Hope Award for Public Service. Moynihan graduated magna cum laude from Brown University and earned a Master of Arts Degree with distinction in Religious Studies from Providence College.
“I like that, with the PK–12 model, St. Joseph Catholic Academy is dealing with the whole family,” Moynihan said in the release. “There’s a holistic sense of how faith and community work together within the school. It is a privilege to be offered the presidency of St. Joseph Catholic Academy.
“I am confident that the skills that I have developed over the past two decades as the president of The Haitian Project and head of Louverture Cleary School will serve me well as the president of SJCA. Education works. And Catholic education works exceptionally well.”
Strength in fundraising
In the release, the school noted fundraising as one of Moynihan’s main strengths.
“Patrick has no reservations whatsoever about asking for money,” one of his references stated. “He has stewarded all of us, whether we’re in fundraising or not, and made us realize that there is a spirituality and value to asking for support of the mission.
“When he came to the (The Haitian) Project, it was a $90,000 or $100,000 organization, and we were struggling with debt. He erased the debt, expanded the program, established endowments, and now it’s a $2.6 million organization.”
In addition to his time with The Haitian Project, Moynihan’s experience includes director of the Office for the Permanent Diaconate and Formation Director in the Diocese of Rockford, teaching Latin and English, coaching track and cross country and working as a commodity trader and manager with the Louis Dreyfus Corporation.
Moynihan will reside in Kenosha with his wife of 32 years, Christina, a former missionary teacher at LCS and the catalyst for the Moynihan family’s conversion to mission work more than two decades ago. The Moynihans have four adult children spread across the country. The youngest, Marianna, is currently completing her Master of Social Work Degree at the University of Michigan.
SJCA, a pre-K through 12th grade college preparatory school, is supported by 10 parishes and is the largest private school in the area.