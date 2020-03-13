St. Joseph Catholic Academy remains open, though many activities have been canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

A letter sent to parents from academy president Bob Freund said the Archdiocese of Milwaukee is not recommending a shutdown of its Catholic schools.

Freund said school officials are implement Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations and working with the Kenosha County Division of Health and the Kenosha Unified School District.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

However, all non-essential events and activities have been canceled or postponed until April 1, after which the situation will be reassessed.

This means all assemblies, theater productions, academic competitions involving multiple schools, field trips, retreats, parent-teacher conferences, social events and sports events, including practices, training sessions and awards banquets, have been canceled.

The academy is also staggering lunch periods and alternating seating for Mass.

“Please know that we are continually planning and preparing for several contingency scenarios to ensure that student learning continues,” Freund said, noting that all students have laptop computers. “We willl be able to implement virtual learning for our students if necessary.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0