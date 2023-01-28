St. Joseph Catholic Academy unveils new alumni military honor wall

St. Joseph Catholic Academy alumni, along with friends, family and members of the community, looked on as a cloth was delicately removed from the school’s new military honor wall in the main campus lobby Thursday.

The honor wall, which was a year in the making, features a list of St. Joseph alumni who served in the military, along with alumni who went on to attend and graduate from a military academy. Gold stars on the list indicate those who died during active military service.

The dedication began with a prayer blessing, presentation of colors from the American Legion Post 21 color guard, singing of the national anthem, followed by the Pledge of Allegiance,.

St. Joseph Board Chairman Thomas Hamm and St. Joseph School President Matt Rizzo gave welcome addresses.

“It was a beautiful ceremony,” said Jackie Dean, a St. Joseph graduate. “I feel like I came home when I come here.”

Her husband, Milt Dean, said, although he was not a St. Joseph graduate, he was “proud to be on the color guard for this historic event.”

Hamm, who is a Marine Corps veteran himself, said the wall was completely funded by donations.

“The idea for this display came from a variety of people over the years, and we started working on it over the summer to make it happen,” Hamm said. “A lot of teamwork was involved to get this project completed.”

Brian McTernan, a board member of the St. Joseph Athletic Association, said Z Design Signs created the display and built it for the school.

“This display has two objectives, first to honor and recognize all those alumni who served in the military and their service,” Hamm said. “Secondly, and I think equally important, we wanted the display to serve as an inspiration to our current and future students about the true nobility of military service.”

Rizzo said there are “not enough words to express gratitude for those who served.”

“Tonight was a momentous occasion to honor service members who are St. Joseph alumni,” he said. “It was long overdue and another way to showcase our proud alumni.”

The honor wall is a “living display,” so it will be updated with names over time.

Anyone looking to add their name to the list of alumni who have served is encouraged to contact Pauline McTernan, the school’s development director, at 262-945-2124 or pmcternan@sjcawi.org.

“It was long overdue to remember our alumni who served,” Rizzo said. “They need to be celebrated more for what they do for us and our freedom.”

