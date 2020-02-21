St. Joseph celebrates diversity at annual International Fest

St. Joseph Catholic Academy second-graders came together Friday to celebrate and share their cultures and traditions at the 10th annual SJCA International Fest.

International Fest is the culmination of weeks of work where second-grade students research their ethnicity, work on a family tree and learn about various cultures around the world.

During International Fest, the students share their research with friends, families and the rest of the student body.

Students prepare posters, wear costumes that represent their ancestry and prepare food from their country.

Countries from all over the world were represented, including Ireland, Cuba, Jamaica, Mexico, Italy, Germany, Poland, South Korea and many others.

The event allows students to celebrate diversity and teach others about their heritage.

