St. Joseph holds individual graduation ceremonies

Despite this global pandemic, St. Joseph Catholic Academy held individual graduation ceremonies on Monday and Tuesday for the members of the SJCA Class of 2020.

Attired in caps and gowns, accompanied by two adults and the strains of “Pomp and Circumstance,” each graduate processed into the Madrigrano Gymnasium, walked across the stage, received his or her diploma and a virtual congratulations from SJCA President and Principal Bob Freund.

The individual ceremonies were filmed by a professional videographer and will be compiled into a virtual graduation video that will be distributed to the Class of 2020.

“While we know that this is not the graduation ceremony our students expected, and we are hoping to hold some in-person event later this summer, SJCA is pleased to honor and celebrate our graduates’ achievements with this virtual ceremony,” Freund said. “Our Valedictorians and Salutatorian were able to give their speeches; our senior class president, and co-student body presidents were able to virtually address their classmates as well.

“I am extremely proud of the Class of 2020. They have handled these unprecedented challenges with resilience and maturity. They are a credit to their families and to SJCA. I know they will accomplish great things in college and beyond,” he said.

