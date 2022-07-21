St. Mary Festival features food, live music, games

KENOSHA — The summer season of church festivals continues Saturday and Sunday, July 23-24, with festivities outside St. Mary Catholic Church, 7307 40th Ave.

The festival is open 3 to 10 p.m. Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday.

Organizers call the event “a family friendly festival with live music, kids’ games, food, drink and fun.”

The “Win a Dream Raffle” features prizes of $5,000 and $3,000 in cash, a $1,500 Wisconsin Dells Kalahari getaway, an Apple iPad, and $250 in gift cards.

Musical entertainment on Saturday features the band Mitch the Lip and Side Hustle, performing from 7 to 10 p.m.

Sunday starts with an Outdoor Mass at 11 a.m. “under the big tent.”

Sunday’s entertainment features The Space Echoes band, performing from 5 to 8 p.m.

Festival food includes bombers, hot dogs, brats, corn on the cob, cream puffs, loaded baked potatoes and more.

Games include Bingo, mini golf, pull tabs, a Kids’ Zone and Chuck-O-Luck.

This is the church's first festival since 2019.

John Schmidbauer, one of the festival organizers, said, "We are looking forward to the event. It will give us all a chance to gather as a parish and the greater community."

"I hope everyone has a chance to stop out this weekend," he added, "and enjoy some fellowship and fun."