St. Mary’s Lutheran Church Endowment Foundation accepting applications, donations

St. Mary’s Lutheran Church Endowment Foundation, which has been supporting local community organizations for more than 40 years with the income earned by the foundation’s endowment funds, awarded more than $50,000 in grants in 2022.

Since starting in 1980, the fund has awarded a total of more than $2 million in grants.

As an endowed fund, donations are invested in the fund, generating investment income each year that provides a source of support given out as grants to various organizations.

To apply for a grant: Log on at stmaryslutheran.org and click on “Endowment Foundation.” Funds are available to church organizations, nonprofit groups and community organizations.

Mail applications to: St. Mary’s Lutheran Church Endowment Foundation, 2001 80th St., Kenosha, WI 53143.

To make a donation to the fund: Visit stmaryslutheran.org and click on “Endowment Foundation.” Donors can make gifts to the foundation in the form of money, real estate, stocks, bonds, annuities, life insurance proceeds, charitable trusts and other convertible properties.