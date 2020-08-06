St. Mary's Lutheran names endowed scholarship winners

The St. Mary’s Lutheran Church Endowment Foundation has announced the following students as recipients of endowed scholarships and educational grants for the 2020-21 school year:
Grace Chapa — Dolores Akin Scholarship
Cameron Huss — Lydia Osterguaard Scholarship
Emily June — Lawrence Siersbeck Scholarship
Brandon Padjen — Col. Fonk Scholarship
Andrea Palmen — Dagmar Mead Scholarship
Daniel Seymour — Betty Kuessow Scholarship
Olivia Shreve — Bertha Fonk Scholarship
Noelle Sporer —Agnes Peterson Scholarship
Katie Fox — Educational Grant
Hannah Huss — Educational Grant
Casey Kaelber — Educational Grant
Morgan Moeller — Educational Grant
Alyssa Padjen — Educational Grant
Noah Schaffrick — Educational Grant
Nicholas Van Laningham — Educational Grant
Established in 1980 and directed by a nine-member board elected by the congregation, the Endowment Foundation has provided funding to over 300 various programs and organizations to date and provides annual scholarships to St. Mary’s Lutheran Church college students.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.