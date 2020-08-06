You have permission to edit this article.
St. Mary's Lutheran names endowed scholarship winners
The St. Mary’s Lutheran Church Endowment Foundation has announced the following students as recipients of endowed scholarships and educational grants for the 2020-21 school year:

Grace Chapa — Dolores Akin Scholarship

Cameron Huss — Lydia Osterguaard Scholarship

Emily June — Lawrence Siersbeck Scholarship

Brandon Padjen — Col. Fonk Scholarship

Andrea Palmen — Dagmar Mead Scholarship

Daniel Seymour — Betty Kuessow Scholarship

Olivia Shreve — Bertha Fonk Scholarship

Noelle Sporer —Agnes Peterson Scholarship

Katie Fox — Educational Grant

Hannah Huss — Educational Grant

Casey Kaelber — Educational Grant

Morgan Moeller — Educational Grant

Alyssa Padjen — Educational Grant

Noah Schaffrick — Educational Grant

Nicholas Van Laningham — Educational Grant

Established in 1980 and directed by a nine-member board elected by the congregation, the Endowment Foundation has provided funding to over 300 various programs and organizations to date and provides annual scholarships to St. Mary’s Lutheran Church college students.

