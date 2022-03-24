St. Matthew's Episcopal Church Vigil for Peace in Ukraine to be held Monday

A vigil for the Ukraine will be held at 7:30 p.m. Monday at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church, 5900 Seventh Ave.

"A Vigil for Peace in Ukraine" will include sung and spoken prayers offered by the congregation and clergy of St. Matthews, the Kenosha Chamber Choir and other ensembles.

"The Vigil will be comprised of sacred music and readings from the Hebrew and Christian Scriptures and from Christian spiritual writers," according to the Rev. David Manley of St. Matthew's.

"Prayers will be offered for all who are caught up in and affected by the horrors of this war," he said.

"The music and readings were chosen as a kind of community prayer and reflection for mental cleansing," notes Jim Winfield, music director for St. Matthew’s.

A focal point of the vigil will be the singing of “A Ukrainian Prayer” a new piece by English composer John Rutter with verses in English and Ukrainian.

“Mr. Rutter wrote the piece in response to the global conflict,” Winfield said. “He specifically has said that the music can be copied and performed by anyone, without fees or copyright restrictions.”

Local community singers are invited to join the choirs in the presentation of the hymn. A combined choir rehearsal will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at the church.

Interested singers are encouraged to contact Winfield for a copy of the music and a download of the audio practice recordings. Copies of the music materials will also be available at Saturday’s rehearsal, Winfield said.

Accompanying the vocalists will be local organist Brian Schoettler and Debra Hogan, keyboardist for the Kenosha Chamber Choir.

The vigil is free and open to the public and wearing of masks is optional. It is expected to last about one hour or an hour and fifteen minutes.

For more information about the event or participating in the community choir, contact Winfield at jim.winfield1942@gmail.com.

