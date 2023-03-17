I feel a little silly wishing you all a happy St. Patrick’s Day because — this is shameful to admit — I don’t like green beer.

Actually, I don’t drink any beer, but dyeing it emerald green seems like it should make the beer taste better.

Nope. Still beer — just prettier beer.

Luckily, I can still enjoy the holiday for its other distractions.

In fact, if St. Patrick’s Day didn’t exist, we would have to invent it.

Oh, not in Ireland. They may not need the holiday like we do here in Wisconsin. For all I know, March in Ireland is lovely, with spring flowers popping up everywhere and mild, sunny days.

Not so here.

A Wisconsin March is a cold, drab, soggy slog that lasts 31 days until we limp into April.

We’re so desperate to see something — anything — turn green, we color our beer, our hair, our faces and our pets, if they stand still long enough.

We’re so hungry for spring, we eat corned beef and cabbage. Willingly.

Even today's frosty forecast can't dampen our holiday spirit. It does, however, serve as a reminder to dress for the weather we have and not the weather we wish we had.

St. Patrick’s Day is also a great holiday because it's simple. It doesn’t require weeks of planning, hours of decorating or extensive shopping lists. Just pull on a green sweater, pin on a “Kiss Me, I’m Irish” button and you’re good to go.

This year, St. Patrick’s Day falls on a Friday, which means a lot of folks will keep on partying through the weekend. That's a few days when you can pretend spring is upon us, even if the temperature on Saturday won't top 30 degrees.

The fact that this holiday coincides with March Madness is a bonus. Hours of college hoops on TV dovetails nicely with beer drinking and general camaraderie. And if your team bows out to a lower seed in the Opening Round? One more reason to cry into your (green) beer!

The Krawl is back!

The biggest holiday news locally, of course, is the return of the "Kenosha Krawl" and, with it, the chance to enjoy the sound of bagpipes for St. Paddy's Day.

After a three-year hiatus, the Kenosha Area Pipes and Drums Association — a bagpipe band made up of Kenosha-area firefighters, police officers and sheriff’s deputies — will perform at local venues Saturday, starting at 11 a.m.

Here's the schedule:

11 a.m. at Mason’s Pub & Eatery, 7000 74th Place

Noon at the Starlite Club, 8936 24th Ave.

1 p.m. at Ruffolo’s Special Pizza II, 3931 45th St.

2 p.m. at the Kenosha Yacht Club, 5130 Fourth Ave.

3 p.m. at the Boathouse Pub & Eatery, 4917 Seventh Ave

4 p.m. at 58 Below, 504 58th St.

6 p.m. at Upper East, 622 58th St.

7 p.m. at Kaiser’s Pizza & Pub, 510 57th St.

8 p.m. at Our Kenosha Tap, 3221 60th St.

9 p.m. at The Clubhouse Pub and Grille, 2621 30th Ave.

What to expect: The group, made up of about 20 pipers and drummers as well as a color guard, performs at each locale for about 40 minutes. You'll hear favorites like "Danny Boy" and "Amazing Grace." Singing along is encouraged.

The “Krawl” serves as a fundraiser for the association. Venues pay the band, and a boot is passed for donations. A portion of the proceeds from Saturday's event will go to the Professional Firefighters of Wisconsin Charitable Foundation's Summer Camp for Burn Injured Youth. For more information, go to kapda.org.

This week in mascot news ...

Since our “Mascot Madness” column ran Thursday, we’ve been hearing from local fans who share our affection for rallying around a costumed character, even if it is a goofy looking guy (we’re looking at you, Purdue Pete) who shares his mascot duties with a train. (True story.)

While the focus this month is on college mascots, the NBA's Portland Trail Blazers dropped some mascot news, too. On Tuesday, the team introduced a new team mascot: Douglas Fur, a hipster Bigfoot.

"Douggy" is the team's second Bigfoot mascot. The previous Sasquatch, true to the creature's elusive nature, mysteriously vanished in 1988.

According to a statement from the Blazers, Douglas Fur is a relative of that first Bigfoot mascot.

We're not sure this Bigfoot character is any relation to the Milwaukee Bucks' Bango mascot, but we're certain he does have some Gritty in him.

True to your school

As for a certain Wisconsin Badger: Our team is not in the NCAA tourney this year, but we're happily cheering for the Badgers in the National Invitation Tournament.

After winning their opening game Tuesday night, Wisconsin will now host Liberty University. The game tips off at 11 a.m. Sunday from the Kohl Center in Madison and airs on ESPN2. Go Bucky!