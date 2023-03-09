St. Patrick’s Day is coming up next week, which means the party starts this weekend.

So grab something green and get out there. Now, where did I put that leprechaun hat?

Outdoor 'run' at Biergarten

The Petrifying Springs Biergarten in Somers is hosting its "Leprechaun and Lederhosen .1K Beer Run" on Saturday, March 11.

The event — which has quickly become a St. Patrick's Day tradition in these parts — "shuffles off" at 10 a.m. Saturday, to the sound of bagpipes. Because of its extremely short length (just 100 meters) the "race" appeals to participants of all athletic ability.

Or, as race organizers call it, the run is “the least athletic, most fun race ever.” Participants are welcome to walk, run, skip, hop or even crawl through the course.

On Saturday, the Biergarten, located on the southern end of Petrifying Springs Park, 5555 Seventh St. in Somers, will open at 9 a.m., with with food trucks, a bagpipe player and CJ’s Double DJ, playing music from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. A heated tent will be on site, with performances by the Cashel Academy Irish dancers and live music, starting at 6 p.m., from the Big Style Brass Band. We're hearing rumors of reuben bratwurst being on the menu. And, do we even need to mention the GREEN BEER? Proceeds from this event benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha. Registration is limited to adults 21 and older. Go to the Biergarten' Facebook page for more details and to sign up.

Pub crawl in Racine

The Downtown Racine Corporation's St. Paddy Pub Crawl is Saturday.

From 3 p.m. to midnight on March 11, participants can “enjoy green beer, corn beef and cabbage, live music, Irish drink specials and more.

A free shuttle bus will be available to transport partygoers to participating taverns.

Participating locations include Blue Rock Lounge, Brickhouse, The Carriage House, Dewey’s Sports Bar, Evelyn’s, Fox Hole Lounge, George’s Tavern, Ivanhoe Pub & Eatery, Littleport Brewing, Main Hub, Marci’s on Main, Michigan Pub, Pepi’s Pub & Grill and Pub on Wisconsin

Some venues will have live music. There is a also scavenger hunt for those looking to add to the fun. Participants who find at least eight items can enter to win one of three Downtown prize packs. Scavenger hunt cards will be available at all locations as well as at racinedowntown.com. All-day parking for $2 will be available at the Lake Avenue Ramp, 300 Lake Ave., and the McMynn Ramp, 120 Seventh St.

What about parades?

For a place called Swede’s, the Downtown Kenosha bar at 510 56th St. sure loves to celebrate the Irish holiday St. Patrick’s Day each year.

Swede’s marks the holiday Saturday, March 11, opening at 9 a.m.

Irish-themed food and drinks will be served, starting at 11 a.m. with corned beef sliders and featuring corned beef breakfast wraps and Bloody Mary’s.

The main event is a children’s parade, stepping off at noon and traditionally featuring plenty of bicycles and wagons and St. Patrick’s Day swag.

Chicago goes all out for the green holiday, starting with the traditional dyeing green of the Chicago River at its junction with Michigan Avenue, at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 11, and continuing with the city’s hugely popular Chicago St. Patrick’s Day Parade. The parade steps off at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, starting at Balbo Drive and proceeding north on Columbus Drive to Monroe Drive. The forecast calls for frigid temps, so bundle up. Find more details at chicagostpatricksdayparade.org. Note: the parade will be broadcast live on Chicago’s ABC station (Channel 7).

As for the river, it was first dyed green in 1962, thanks to a suggestion from the local plumbers union (which continues the job each year). While the first dyeing turned the waters of the Chicago River green for nearly a month, the environmentally friendly dye now only lasts a few hours. Can't make it south to see it in person? Look for the livestream by NBC Chicago (Channel 5).

The famed Chicago South Side Irish Parade is also back this year. The South Side parade is Sunday, March 12, starting at noon at 103rd Street and Western Avenue, then moving along Western Avenue to 115th Street. In all, marchers will journey a one-mile route through Chicago's Beverly and Morgan Park neighborhoods. This parade is notorious for alcohol consumption, so pace yourself. For more details, go to southsideirishparade.org. For the record, parade organizers claim "there is zero tolerance of any drunkenness or behavior that is not in line with our family values."

is also back this year. The South Side parade is Sunday, March 12, starting at noon at 103rd Street and Western Avenue, then moving along Western Avenue to 115th Street. In all, marchers will journey a one-mile route through Chicago's Beverly and Morgan Park neighborhoods. This parade is notorious for alcohol consumption, so pace yourself. For more details, go to southsideirishparade.org. For the record, parade organizers claim "there is zero tolerance of any drunkenness or behavior that is not in line with our family values." As for our neighbor to the north, Milwaukee’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade starts at noon on Saturday, March 11. The Shamrock Club of Wisconsin hosts the Downtown parade, stepping off at North Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive (formerly Old World Third Street) and West Wisconsin Avenue, ending at Water Street and Highland Avenue. The parade features 100-plus units, including Irish dance groups, pipe and drum corps and local celebrities. For more details, go to saintpatricksparade.org.

You can start the Milwaukee celebration early by attending the Shamrock Club's ShamROCK Kick-Off Party starting at 5:30 p.m. Friday, March 10. The free event, at Milwaukee's Lucky Clover Irish Pub, 1048 N. Dr. MLK Drive, features live entertainment by Ian Gould and Pat McCurdy. There will also be raffle prizes.

What about a post-holiday parade?

For Irish-themed celebrating AFTER St. Patrick's Day, head to Downtown Racine, which is hosting its St. Patrick's Day Parade on Saturday, March 18.

The Downtown Racine St. Patrick’s Day Parade, presented by the Downtown Racine Corporation, starts with a 5K run at 10 a.m.

The parade itself starts at noon on the corner of State Street and Main Street. The route heads south on Main Street, turning west onto Sixth Street and ending near City Hall. The parade features Irish and Celtic music, troubadours, leprechauns, floats and Irish dancers. For more parade details, go to racinedowntown.com.

As for the 5K race: Runners have the option of taking part in the 5K route or, "for those working their way up to a 5K," the race organizers are also featuring a "Paddy’s 0.08ish K" with a shorter length. Race-day packet pickups will take place inside Littleport Brewery, 214 Third St. Register for the races at stpatsday.5k.run.

Kenosha goes Irish

The Union Park Tavern , 4520 Eighth Ave., features live music, Irish food and drink specials for St. Patrick's Day (March 17), opening at 11 a.m. with all things Irish.

, 4520 Eighth Ave., features live music, Irish food and drink specials for St. Patrick's Day (March 17), opening at 11 a.m. with all things Irish. At Fec’s Place , 5523 Sixth Ave., the March "Beer of the Month" on tap is, fittingly, Great Lakes Brewing Co.'s Conway's Irish Ale, which Fec's describes as "stationed at the intersection of sweet and toasty, where biscuit and caramel malt flavors always have the right-of-way. Pairs great with a hard day's work."

, 5523 Sixth Ave., the March "Beer of the Month" on tap is, fittingly, Great Lakes Brewing Co.'s Conway's Irish Ale, which Fec's describes as "stationed at the intersection of sweet and toasty, where biscuit and caramel malt flavors always have the right-of-way. Pairs great with a hard day's work." As you can imagine, St. Patrick’s Day celebrations are a very big deal at Ashling on the Lough , 125 56th St., an Irish pub and eatery. On Friday, March 17, the doors open at 8 a.m. for Irish breakfasts and then a “St. Patrick’s Day Menu,” served from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Entertainment on March 17 includes Irish dancers from noon to 6 p.m. and Ian Gould, performing from 7 to 9:45 p.m. Note: The patio will be open if the weather is decent.

, 125 56th St., an Irish pub and eatery. On Friday, March 17, the doors open at 8 a.m. for Irish breakfasts and then a “St. Patrick’s Day Menu,” served from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Entertainment on March 17 includes Irish dancers from noon to 6 p.m. and Ian Gould, performing from 7 to 9:45 p.m. Note: The patio will be open if the weather is decent. Other local spots that are usually hopping for the holiday include 58 Below, 504 58th St.; Spanky’s Bar & Grill, 2325 52nd St., where staffers call St. Patrick’s Day “our favorite day of the year”; and George’s Club Highview, 5305 60th St., which serves up corned beef and cabbage with red potatoes and carrots starting at 11 a.m. every St. Patrick’s Day.

Racine celebrates

McAuliffe’s Pub , 3700 Meachem Road, welcomes Celtica , with its "majestic sound of the Great Highland Bagpipe soaring above a powerful rock band." The group, performing at 8 p.m. Thursday, March 16, melds "influences of Irish folk, symphonic metal and Scottish tradition with the energetic Celtic rock music, full of lust of life." Their show will feature "fiery torches on the bagpipes and burning drumsticks." Yes, flames shooting out of the instruments! That explains why Celtica is a popular group at Celtic, Scottish, Steampunk, and Medieval festivals. Cover charge is $20. Find out more at McAuliffe's Facebook page.

, 3700 Meachem Road, , with its "majestic sound of the Great Highland Bagpipe soaring above a powerful rock band." The group, performing at 8 p.m. Thursday, March 16, melds "influences of Irish folk, symphonic metal and Scottish tradition with the energetic Celtic rock music, full of lust of life." Their show will feature "fiery torches on the bagpipes and burning drumsticks." Yes, flames shooting out of the instruments! That explains why Celtica is a popular group at Celtic, Scottish, Steampunk, and Medieval festivals. Cover charge is $20. Find out more at McAuliffe's Facebook page. Joey’s Yardarm Bar & Grill, 920 Erie St., has been celebrating since March 1 with the "Sandwich of the Month: The Reuben."

920 Erie St., has been celebrating since March 1 with the "Sandwich of the Month: The Reuben." George's Tavern, 1201 N. Main St., is hosting at St. Patrick's Day party on March 17. Live music will be performed by Bodhicitta. Or, as George's calls it: "A night of dancing and face melting jams."

Before you go out: If you do head out to party like an Irishman, designate a driver and be careful out there! Let’s all be safe.