St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Kenosha to host free mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinics

St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Kenosha will host two free mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinics during January.

The first will be held at the church, 8760 37th Ave., from noon to 4 p.m. on Friday.

The second free vaccine clinic will be held at the church from noon to 4 p.m. on Jan. 28.

The clinic will offer the Pfizer two-dose vaccine for children ages 5-11, the Pfizer two-dose vaccine plus boosters for those 12 years old and older; the Moderna two-dose vaccine plus boosters for those age 18 and older; and the Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine plus boosters for those 18 years old and older.

To register for the COVID vaccine, go to https://vaccinate.wi.gov/en-US; click on "Register now to schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment." No insurance information is needed.

In registering online, change the date range to include January 7 and search for zip code 53142, then select one of the time slots.

