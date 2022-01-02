 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Kenosha to host free mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinics

  • Comments

St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Kenosha will host two free mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinics during January.

The first will be held at the church, 8760 37th Ave., from noon to 4 p.m. on Friday.

The second free vaccine clinic will be held at the church from noon to 4 p.m. on Jan. 28.

The clinic will offer the Pfizer two-dose vaccine for children ages 5-11, the Pfizer two-dose vaccine plus boosters for those 12 years old and older; the Moderna two-dose vaccine plus boosters for those age 18 and older; and the Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine plus boosters for those 18 years old and older.

To register for the COVID vaccine, go to https://vaccinate.wi.gov/en-US; click on "Register now to schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment." No insurance information is needed.

In registering online, change the date range to include January 7 and search for zip code 53142, then select one of the time slots.

The omicron variant of the coronavirus will create a challenging beginning to 2022. Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Jo Wynn is recognized as 2021 Kenosha News Person of the Year

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert