Staff of U.S. Rep. Steil to hold office hours in Kenosha County next week.

Staff from the office of U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wisconsin, will be in Kenosha County next week to assist individuals, families and small businesses with concerns dealing with federal agencies. Steil will not be attendance.

Common issues addressed include Social Security payments, IRS and tax issues, veterans’ benefits, and Medicare and Medicaid questions. Staff will be available at the following sites on Tuesday, July 19:

Pleasant Prairie Village Hall, 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., 9915 39th Ave.

Twin Lakes Village Hall, 3:15 to 4:15 p.m., 105 East Main St., Twin Lakes,

Individuals seeking assistance but unable to attend can reach out to Steil’s office at the following locations:

Kenosha County Office: 7511 12th St., Somers, phone 262-654-1901

Janesville Office: 20 S. Main St., Suite 10, Janesville, phone 608, 752-4050

Racine County Office: Racine County Courthouse, Room 101, 730 Wisconsin Ave., Racine, phone 262-637-0510.

