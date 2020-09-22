Staffing levels return to normal, but 7 Unified schools continue online this week

Staffing at Kenosha Unified schools returned to normal Tuesday, but seven schools will remain closed to in-person classes this week due to high teacher absences on Monday.
Administration at Kenosha Unified announced Sunday night that Bradford, LakeView Technology, Tremper and Reuther high schools, along with Harborside Academy and Lincoln Middle School, shifted temporarily to virtual learning because of a surge in teacher absences.
According to a statement from the district, 276 of Unified’s more than 1,600 teachers were absent Monday. Of those, according to Tanya Ruder, chief communications officer, 151 teachers had pre-approved absences “with valid reasons.”
She said “the remaining 115 teacher absences were sick days that have since been researched. Of those who responded to date, 17 reported COVID-like symptoms and 83 reported other reasons, such as doctor appointments, sick child, etc. The remaining 15 individuals have yet to respond and the district will continue to follow up with them.”
Ruder said staffing levels were up to normal on Tuesday, but the schools that went virtual Monday will remain virtual throughout the week, returning to in-person classes next week.
She said when district leadership made the decision to close the seven schools to in-person learning Sunday night, they did not know how many of the teachers who had called in absent did so because of COVID-19 symptoms that would have required multiple days out of school.
“It was for continuity, but also because we did not know what the impact would be," Ruder said.
The Kenosha Education Association had been urging Unified to have virtual-only learning this year because of safety concerns during the pandemic. During the first week of in-person classes, positive cases were reported at Indian Trail High School, Tremper High School and Prairie Lane Elementary School.
Ruder said as of Tuesday, there have been 10 positive COVID-19 test results in the schools, with seven students and three staff members with positive tests. More than 100 students and 16 staff members who had close contact with those infected students and staff have had to quarantine due to their exposure to the virus.
The number of COVID-19 deaths in the United States surpassed 200,000 this week. In Wisconsin, cases have been surging, driven by increased positive tests among college-age residents. On Tuesday, more than 1,600 new cases were reported statewide.
The KEA put out a statement addressing the absence rates on Monday, saying the “current situation is dangerous and untenable.”
The union statement said members are sympathetic “to the inconvenience this has undoubtedly caused families” but added “we also know educators in this community are deeply distressed by being forced to enter unsafe buildings that put our students, themselves and the community at risk of spreading and contracting COVID-19.”
Ruder said 1,421 teachers did come to school to teach on Monday, and school continued as usual at 33 schools.
It is unclear whether the absences were a coordinated “sick out.”
“We’ve heard that rumor, we’re not speculating on that. Instead, we did our research,” Ruder said.
Because of the pandemic, teachers are required to stay home from school if they have any symptoms that could be a sign of a COVID-19 infection, including cold-like symptoms, a fever, or headache. Before they can return to school they must either have had a negative test result, a note from a doctor and a 24-hour fever-free period or until 10 days have passed since symptoms have disappeared.
Ruder said the district does have substitute teachers helping cover absences and is using other certified staff to help cover absences.
Bradford graduation
Bradford graduation
Bradford graduation
eSchool graduation
eSchool graduation
eSchool graduation
eSchool graduation
Harborside graduation
Harborside graduation
Harborside graduation
Harborside graduation
Harborside graduation
Harborside graduation
Harborside graduation
Harborside graduation
Harborside graduation
Harborside graduation
Harborside graduation
Harborside graduation
Harborside graduation
Harborside graduation
Harborside graduation
Harborside graduation
Harborside graduation
Harborside graduation
Harborside graduation
Harborside graduation
Harborside graduation
Harborside graduation
Harborside graduation
Harborside graduation
Harborside graduation
Harborside graduation
Harborside graduation
Harborside graduation
Harborside graduation
Harborside graduation
Harborside graduation
Harborside graduation
Indian Trail grad
Indian Trail grad
Indian Trail grad
Indian Trail grad
Indian Trail grad
Indian Trail grad
Indian Trail grad
Indian Trail grad
Indian Trail grad
Indian Trail grad
Indian Trail grad
Indian Trail grad
Indian Trail grad
Indian Trail grad
Indian Trail grad
Indian Trail grad
Indian Trail grad
Indian Trail grad
Indian Trail grad
Indian Trail grad
Indian Trail grad
Indian Trail grad
Indian Trail grad
ITED graduation
ITED graduation
ITED graduation
ITED graduation
ITED graduation
ITED graduation
ITED graduation
ITED graduation
ITED graduation
ITED graduation
ITED graduation
ITED graduation
ITED graduation
ITED graduation
ITED graduation
ITED graduation
ITED graduation
ITED graduation
ITED graduation
ITED graduation
ITED graduation
ITED graduation
ITED graduation
ITED graduation
ITED graduation
ITED graduation
ITED graduation
ITED graduation
ITED graduation
ITED graduation
Reuther graduation
Reuther graduation
Reuther graduation
Reuther graduation
Reuther graduation
Reuther graduation
Reuther graduation
Reuther graduation
Reuther graduation
Reuther graduation
Reuther graduation
Reuther graduation
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.