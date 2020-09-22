Staffing levels return to normal, but 7 Unified schools continue online this week

“It was for continuity, but also because we did not know what the impact would be," Ruder said.

The Kenosha Education Association had been urging Unified to have virtual-only learning this year because of safety concerns during the pandemic. During the first week of in-person classes, positive cases were reported at Indian Trail High School, Tremper High School and Prairie Lane Elementary School.

Ruder said as of Tuesday, there have been 10 positive COVID-19 test results in the schools, with seven students and three staff members with positive tests. More than 100 students and 16 staff members who had close contact with those infected students and staff have had to quarantine due to their exposure to the virus.

The number of COVID-19 deaths in the United States surpassed 200,000 this week. In Wisconsin, cases have been surging, driven by increased positive tests among college-age residents. On Tuesday, more than 1,600 new cases were reported statewide.

The KEA put out a statement addressing the absence rates on Monday, saying the “current situation is dangerous and untenable.”