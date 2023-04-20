RACINE — Donaji Sanchez is new to the Racine Theatre Guild stage, but she's been busy at other venues.

The University of Wisconsin-Parkside student — majoring in Communications with a minor in Theatre Arts — had roles in the recent UW-Parkside productions of "Circle Mirror Transformation” and “The Wolves.”

Her life as a student relates to her latest role, playing Claudia in “Stand and Deliver,” the story of an unconventional teacher who inspires his inner-city students.

"My character is a teenage girl who's worried about her appearance and how boys look at her," Sanchez said.

While Claudia is thought to "have looks but not brains," as the story progresses, "we find out that there is more to her," Snachez said. "She has history. She has problems at home. She wants more in her life than just being labeled as an object. She wants to prove to the world that she is smart and can take care of herself and that there’s so much in her that nobody sees."

Through the course of the play, "there is definitely growth in my character — from a teenage girl to a young women who's ready to fight the world," Sanchez said.

While Claudia grows throughout the drama, Sanchez is happy she's able to "represent my culture and background in a unique and funny, dorky way" through this play.

"Being Mexican American can be tough," she added, "and I personally believe this show does an amazing job in representing the struggles and difficulties we face. There's laughter to it, too, because, honestly, Mexican people are so good at making fun of each other."

One unique challenge to this show — the true story of East Los Angeles high school mathematics teacher Jaime Escalante, who sets the goal of having his students take the Advanced Placement Calculus Test — is the focus on math.

"I’m not the best at math," Sanchez said, "and having to focus mainly on how to tell my character's background story through these math problems was something I struggled with a lot.

"I started to slowly fall into the flow of every time the teacher would ask us a question, it got me thinking on how would Claudia, my character, would answer this question. Would she be sassy about it? Would she be sad? Would she be angry?"

Sanchez said the story delivers "an important message: Don't let society give you a label. Everybody has a voice, and everybody is unique in their own way.

"Everybody can make their mark in this world, no matter your background, color of skin, female or male," Sanchez added. "You are important."