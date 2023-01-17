 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Stand for Life Gathering to be held in Kenosha on Saturday, Jan. 21

KENOSHA — Kenosha’s annual Stand for Life Gathering will be Saturday, Jan. 21, from 11 a.m. to noon at the intersection of 75th Street and 39th Avenue in Kenosha.

Participants should meet in the St. Mary’s Catholic Church parking lot,7307 40th Ave., rain or shine. Signs will be available there.

According to new research from Ohio State University, performing good deeds may be particularly beneficial to those suffering from symptoms of depression or anxiety.

This is a family friendly, prayerful demonstration of support for the protection of all human life and is sponsored by the Kenosha Chapter of WRTL.

A chili/soup fellowship will follow at St. Mary’s.

For more information, call Marcia at 262-891-7665 or email wrtlkenosha@yahoo.com.

Watch Now: How to beat an afternoon slump, and more videos to improve your life

Here are four ways to boost your energy levels when you’re in an afternoon slump, five apps to upgrade your mental health, and more videos to improve your life.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert