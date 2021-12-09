Standoff with armed man in vehicle near Carthage College ends peacefully

After about five hours of negotiations late Wednesday afternoon and into the evening, a situation with an armed subject on Alford Park Drive near the Carthage College campus ended peacefully.

Kenosha Police Sgt. Leo Viola said Thursday afternoon that officers responded to the area after a report of an armed suicidal subject in a vehicle. A passenger in the vehicle became worried, fled, and then called police to assist.

The driver eventually surrendered and was taken into custody for a mental health evaluation. Viola said no charges have been filed against the subject.

"Somebody was with him in the car," Viola said. "(The driver) was going through what he was going through, and it got too dangerous for the (passenger) to stick around, so they basically fled the car and called us. ... Everything ended as good as possible."

Police closed Alford Park Drive in both directions until the incident ended.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0