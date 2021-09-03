Start your engines for Labor Day Weekend car shows

The Downtown Kenosha Classic Cruise-In Car Show, a Labor Day Weekend staple in Kenosha, takes to the streets Saturday to help kick off Labor Day Weekend.
After missing 2020 due to the coronavirus, the show is back, running 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 4.
Tony Pontillo, the car show’s main organizer, said the show continues to grow in popularity each year.
“The downtown business owners tell us this is their busiest day of the year,” he said.
That popularity means show organizers have a problem: What to do with all those cars.
But that’s a good problem to have.
The show started with about 80 cars and has grown to feature more than 1,800 vehicles.
Pontillo says about 8,000 to 10,000 people attend the car show, coming from this area and from Chicago, Milwaukee, Indiana and Minnesota.
“We’ve had people come to this show from all over,” he said. “This is one of the biggest car shows in the Midwest, and it’s the biggest free car show in the state. People love that the show is free, and we know that helps keep it so popular.”
The 17th annual show is free to the public and exhibitors and is open to all makes and models of vehicles. Dash plaques will be awarded to the first 300 entries. The show is put on by the Kenosha Classic Street Machines group.
The Cruise-In takes over Sixth Avenue and adjoining side streets, which are closed off to traffic for the event. For many people, it brings back memories of “scooping the loop” in downtown Kenosha, Pontillo said.
Besides the classic cars, new-car dealers are also at the Cruise-In, showing off their latest models.
Cars that have been part of the Classic Cruise-In include a Sunbeam Alpine British sports car, a 1902 Rambler, a 1956 Ford Customline, a Dodge Coronet, a Chevrolet Bel Air, Pontiac Catalina, Ford Falcon, AMX and Gremlin, a 1965 Thunderbird, a silver DeLorean and flashy Cameros and Corvettes — all on display by their loving owners.
Pontillo, Bob Koos and other club members work to organize the car show.
“It’s worth it,” Pontillo said, “when thousands of people come downtown for the show.”
All Airborne Car Show
The Southern Wisconsin All Airborne Chapter of the 82nd Airborne Division Association hosts its car show on Sunday of Labor Day Weekend.
This year’s show is Sept. 5 at Petrifying Springs Park, 5555 Seventh St., near Pavilion No. 1. on the south side of the park.
The show is 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is free for spectators. A short program at noon will feature a color guard, a prayer and bugler.
The show is open to all kinds of cars, trucks, motorcycles and military vehicles, and a $10 donation per vehicle is asked.
This car show is presented by the Southern Wisconsin All Airborne Chapter of the 82nd Airborne Association to benefit the Wounded Warriors program. Call 262-654-1041 for more information. Rain date is Sept. 11.