Start your engines for Labor Day Weekend car shows

The Downtown Kenosha Classic Cruise-In Car Show, a Labor Day Weekend staple in Kenosha, takes to the streets Saturday to help kick off Labor Day Weekend.

After missing 2020 due to the coronavirus, the show is back, running 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 4.

Tony Pontillo, the car show’s main organizer, said the show continues to grow in popularity each year.

“The downtown business owners tell us this is their busiest day of the year,” he said.

That popularity means show organizers have a problem: What to do with all those cars.

But that’s a good problem to have.

The show started with about 80 cars and has grown to feature more than 1,800 vehicles.

Pontillo says about 8,000 to 10,000 people attend the car show, coming from this area and from Chicago, Milwaukee, Indiana and Minnesota.

“We’ve had people come to this show from all over,” he said. “This is one of the biggest car shows in the Midwest, and it’s the biggest free car show in the state. People love that the show is free, and we know that helps keep it so popular.”