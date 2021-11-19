State and local leaders, organizations, celebrities react to Rittenhouse verdict

Reactions poured in Friday after it was announced Kyle Rittenhouse was found not guilty of all charges. Statements came from government and community leaders from Kenosha and beyond, and Hollywood elites who took to twitter to voice their opinions.

Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley:

“We respect the jury verdict based on three and a half days of careful deliberations," Gravely wrote. "Certainly, issues regarding the privilege of self-defense remain highly contentious in our current times. We ask that all members of the public accept the verdicts peacefully and not resort to violence.”

Gov. Tony Evers:

Evers, who mobilized the National Guard to respond to any potential violence, called for unity and peace.

“Kenoshans are strong, resilient, and have spent the last year working every day together toward healing," Evers wrote. "This case and the resulting national spotlight on the Kenosha community and our state have undoubtedly reopened wounds that have not yet fully healed. I echo the calls of local Kenosha community leaders and join them in asking everyone who might choose to assemble and exercise their First Amendment rights in any community to please only do so safely and peacefully. We must have peace in Kenosha and our communities, and any efforts or actions aimed at sowing division are unwelcome in our state as they will only hinder that healing."

Evers also called for change.

"No ruling today changes our reality in Wisconsin that we have work to do toward equity, accountability, and justice that communities across our state are demanding and deserve," Evers wrote. "We must be unwavering in our promise to build a state where every kid, person, and family can live their life free of violence and have every chance to be successful."

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis.:

“I believe justice has been served in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial. I hope everyone can accept the verdict, remain peaceful, and let the community of Kenosha heal and rebuild," Johnson wrote.

Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes

Barnes, who took to Twitter, wrote that the trial is an example of a double standard, and echoes Evers’ call for "equity, accountability and justice" across the state.

"We have seen so many black and brown youth killed, only to be put on trial posthumously, while the innocence of Kyle Rittenhouse was virtually demanded by the judge," Barnes wrote. "As elected leaders, myself and others have a special responsibility to lift up the voices of organizers, activists and everyday people working for change. We must transform moments like this by raising our voices, together."

U.S. Rep Bryan Steil, R-Janesville:

“Today’s jury decision comes at the close of a thorough legal process, and after the jury had the opportunity to review all the facts of the case," Steil wrote in a response statement. "As I stated last year, I encourage our community to be calm and express their views lawfully and peacefully. We have seen the horrors of destruction in Kenosha, and it is my top priority to promote public safety by working with our local officials, law enforcement officers, and our entire community. As we move forward, we must support each other, and stand against any violence or destruction."

Steil further stated he feels the entire circumstance is the result of inaction by authorities.

"This trial made clear that when authorities fail to utilize appropriate resources to protect public safety, violence and destruction often follows," Steil said. "The destruction in Kenosha did not need to occur. The events covered in the trial were avoidable if proper steps were taken last summer to reestablish public safety.”

Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser

“For the last 15 months, Kenosha County has worked toward healing, and growing our mutual understanding of how to make our community safe and welcoming to all," Kreuser wrote. "While I know there remain many differing opinions about this case, I ask that we continue to work and listen together, to make our community that much stronger.”

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester

“Today's unanimous verdict may be shocking for some, but for many others, it is proof that our justice system works," Vos wrote. "The right to a trial by a jury of your peers is a fundamental part of the checks and balances in our country."

“Let's hope politicians and activists who disagree with the verdict don't use this as an opportunity to sew more division and destruction in our community. For those disappointed in the outcome, I urge peace and unity over violence and destruction.”

State Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine

Wanggaard, who represents the 21st Senate District that includes a large part of Kenosha County, said "justice was served" and hopes any protests will be peaceful.

“Whether or not you like this verdict, it was well deliberated and reflects, through the evidence presented, the opinion of the jury," Wanggaard wrote. "Those 12 jury members are among the only people in the world who saw all the evidence and arguments in the case. The jury undoubtedly felt the weight of the world on them while they discussed the evidence. What they did over the last 3 weeks was not easy- no matter what they had decided. The process, whether or not you agree with the outcome was followed and worked."

Wanggaard reiterated his sentiment, debated by many, that had "Governor Evers and Lt. Governor Barnes taken control of the situation earlier last August, rather than fan the flames of unrest, this whole situation could have been avoided. Unfortunately, Barnes has already decided to fan the flames again. Words and actions have meaning. I hope that everyone else takes a deep breath and thinks about what they say before they say it. If you want to protest or celebrate, do so peacefully. Kenosha and Wisconsin cannot afford a repeat of last August."

State Rep. Greta Neubauer, D-Racine:

"I am horrified by the jury’s decision to acquit Rittenhouse today," Neubauer wrote, adding her thoughts are with the family and friends of those who were shot by Rittenhouse.

Neubauer urged those who choose to protest to do so peacefully and made a call for action to legislators to fix a broken justice system.

"The right to peacefully protest is one guaranteed by our Constitution, and I fear that this decision will only embolden those who would bring weapons to confront protesters and attempt to impose vigilante justice in Wisconsin communities."

"We cannot lose sight of the cause of the turmoil where this incident happened — the failure of our justice system to protect Black and Brown lives. We must transform how we police, how we prosecute, and how we incarcerate, so we can create a truly just justice system in Wisconsin. As Kenosha works to heal from this tragedy, I call on all Wisconsinites to commit to transforming our broken justice system together.

Democratic Party of Wisconsin Chair Ben Wikler:

“Today’s verdict—searing, shocking, but painfully unsurprising—has sent a wave of heartbreak and grief through our state and country,” Wikler wrote. “If a Black person had done what Kyle Rittenhouse did, it almost goes without saying, they would be far more likely to have been killed by police that night than to be walking free today. This verdict, and the trial and other events that preceded it, are a gut-wrenching illustration of a society with two systems of justice, two ways lives are valued, two sets of rules."

He called for action to “remake our systems to create a state and a world where none of these events could ever have happened.

Wikler also called for peaceful support for Kenosha.

“We can show up for each other, come together peacefully to help the community of Kenosha heal, and we can honor the victims and their families by calling for accountability, safety, and justice for all; by dismantling systems and cultures of white supremacy and violence; and by building a state where everyone, no exceptions, can thrive.”

Citizen Action Council

Citizen Action of Wisconsin, a non-profit coalition focused on social justice, provided a statement decrying the verdict.

“The fact is that Rittenhouse is free after murdering two innocent men and harming a third because of racist ideology,” the statement from the organization reads. “It is heartbreaking that he gets to live out the rest of his life with his family and friends, while Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber’s friends and families have to figure out how to go on without them. The idea that our criminal justice system is so broken as to allow for this to happen is just plain scary. But in the spirit of the civil rights movement, we won’t stop gathering peacefully in our communities, calling for what is right and just, for all of us in Wisconsin.”

Jake Spence, State Director of the Wisconsin Working Families Party

Spence pointed to the verdict as evidence the “system is guilty as hell.”

“If the goal of our criminal justice system is to promote well-being, public safety and justice for all, then today’s verdict is an abject failure. And it’s also a permission slip for future vigilantes,” the statement from Spence reads. “This failure that lays at the feet of every judge, District Attorney, sheriff, and politician who has let armed white militants like Rittenhouse walk free time after time, while giving law enforcement carte blanche to brutalize people like Jacob Blake, kill people like Joel Acevedo, and harass Black and brown people.”

Tanya McClean, executive director of Leaders of Kenosha

McClean issued the following statement:

“We know that even a guilty verdict cannot deliver justice, bring back Anthony Huber and JoJo Rosenbaum, or ensure true safety for our communities. We are coming together to show our leaders in Kenosha, the White House, and everywhere that we won’t stop until they meet this moment, fund our lives, and secure justice and safety for all, no exceptions.”

Uptown Kenosha Inc. Board President, Krista Maurer:

“We believe that the high profile case verdict of Kyle Rittenhouse does not change the city of Kenosha from moving forward with its diligent work efforts for Equity, Unity and Equality in the Uptown Kenosha Community,” Maurer wrote, pledging that the Uptown Kenosha Inc. community will ‘Stand for Peace.’

“We strongly encourage you to follow our guidance and be aware of the hard work and dedication to our movement of systems change that will strengthen all of our children, families and businesses in Uptown Kenosha,” Maurer wrote. “With continued efforts, we will amplify our supports with neighborhoods, families, schools and businesses.”

Damon Hewitt, executive director of Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law:

“This verdict is part of a long history in which our legal system has failed to hold perpetrators of violence against those who speak up in the name of racial justice accountable,” Hewitt wrote. “Despite this absurd result and ongoing racial injustice, we will continue to fight for an America where everyone is safe from armed aggression, where everyone can also safely express themselves in a space that does not lead to fatal violence, and where all children are protected.”

Hollywood twitter responses

Colin Kaepernick, activist and former quarterback

“We just witnessed a system built on white supremacy validate the terroristic acts of a white supremacist. This only further validates the need to abolish our current system. White supremacy cannot be reformed.”

Emmy Rossum, of "Shameless"

“This is a devastating blow,” Rossum tweeted.

Brian Koppelman, co-creator of "Billions"

“Watch this kid become not only a hero to segments of the right but watch him become emboldened, appear on Rogan, puff himself up, get in bar fights, murder again,”Koppelman tweeted.

LeVar Burton, actor who played Kunta Kinte in "Roots"

“Tell me again there are not two kinds (of) justice in America," Burton tweeted.

