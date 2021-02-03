State awards nearly $600,000 for transitional jobs program serving eligible Kenosha County residents

The Wisconsin Department of Children and Families on Wednesday awarded a regional social service agency two new transitional jobs program grants, including close to $600,000 to serve up to 70 Kenosha County residents depending on eligibility.

Milwaukee-based UMOS, a non-profit organization that provides employment programs and services for underserved populations, is administering the $595,000 grant aimed at Kenosha County, or "Urban South" residents over a 2 ½-year period. The employment program began Feb. 1. The funding is part of a $1.87 million grant award covering six counties.

The transitional jobs program provides subsidized employment for unemployed residents who are ex-offenders, have child support orders, have child welfare reunification plans or who are former foster youth, according to UMOS spokesperson Rod Ritcherson.

UMOS pays the employee wages for the first six months of on-the-job training at an area employer. Following the six-month period, the trained employee joins the employer’s payroll.

The state also awarded $1,275,000 to the “Urban Bay” area serving Brown, Outagamie, Winnebago, Oconto, and Marinette counties over the next 2 ½ years. According to UMOs officials, the grant targets 150 eligible Brown, Outagamie, and Winnebago county residents.