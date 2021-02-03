State awards nearly $600,000 for transitional jobs program serving eligible Kenosha County residents

Established in 1959, the Valeri Agency Inc. is a comprehensive independent insurance agency. It represents 15 or more different types of insurance carriers, some of which offer specialty personal and commercial line coverages, including health care and insurance protections for construction and contractor. Valeri also offers employee benefits products.
The Valeri Agency is a local company with a national reach that has adopted a problem-solving appeal. “We want to make sure you’re covered for anything life throws your way,” the agency says on its website.
With a staff of 14, the Valeri Agency is always interested in “hiring good people” to fill support staff positions,” said Jeff Valeri, a company partner.
He offers the following Q&A:
Where do you work? I am a partner in the Valeri Agency, Inc., an independent insurance agency here in Kenosha. The agency was originally started by my father (Cylde Valeri) over 60 years ago.
What is your job title and what do you do? I am the vice president and work primarily with our commercial insurance clients. I do also handle the personal insurance needs of many of our friends and clients.
How did I end up here? I received my masters degree in risk management and insurance from Georgia State University. After working within the industry for 12 or 13 years at various companies and brokerage firms, my wife and I decided that it was time for me to come home, be close to the kids and help grow the agency. It was by far the best decision I ever made. My wife and I were able to cheer our children on at their many sports, music and dance events, while growing the agency. Those were extremely fun times. It was really nice being home!
How long have you been with Valeri Agency? I started on March 18, 1996, and have been working at Valeri Agency ever since. Wow, time goes fast!
What do you enjoy most about your responsibilities? I really enjoy assisting our clients with managing the risks they face on a daily basis, whether it be a large commercial client or the personal risk and insurance needs of family or friends.
What work experiences bring you to this position? I worked as an insurance underwriter, consultant and broker before I joined the agency. Those positions, along with my graduate degree and certifications effectively positioned me to come into the agency and hit the ground running.
Where do you see your industry going in the next few years? Distribution of our products —especially personal insurance —will continue to evolve.
Companies like GEICO, Progressive and The General will continue with the digital process of selling insurance. They make it very easy to purchase auto insurance online and have started offering homeowners and renters insurance. They have commoditized the personal insurance product and have put the entire responsibility of the buying decision on the buyer. Unfortunately, most who buy over the internet do not know what they do not have until a claim occurs.
And I tell all consumers: If you are only interested in the lowest price, you will never get it. There will always be someone less expensive. But when you need someone, the Valeri agents in Kenosha will be there. One question the internet will never be able to answer is “What should I do now?” The internet will have a place in the market but it can never replace the personal relationships built with your local agent. Knowledge, expertise and local presence will differentiate agents from the competition. Our area has a number of really good, knowledgeable insurance professionals who will continue to serve their friends, family and other clients.
