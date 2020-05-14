State begins to list active COVID-19 investigations at long-term care facilities

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) is now providing a list of the names of skilled nursing facilities with active COVID-19 facility-wide public health investigations.
However, it does not include the names of facilities at which investigations were already conducted and are now closed.
As a result, the data shows there were investigations conducted at seven long-term care facilities in Kenosha County, but does not name any of them as they are no longer "active" investigations.
The data released by the state also shows there have been 21 COVID-19 investigations at workplaces, two at health care facilities, one at a group housing unit and one "other" investigation in the county.
Kenosha County Health Officer Jen Freiheit said the county called in the Wisconsin National Guard to help with investigations here. As a result, they have been able to "contain and control" the spread of COVID-19.
In Racine County, there have been nine investigations at long-term care facilities and there are two active investigations taking place at Bay of Burlington Health and Rehabilitation Center and Ridgewood Care Center.
In Walworth County there have been six investigations conducted at long-term health care facilities. Active investigations are underway at Geneva Lake Manor and Holton Manor.
As of May 13, there were 38 nursing homes under investigation statewide. The list will be updated daily at https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/investigations.htm.
DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm said people who live in nursing homes are among our most vulnerable when it comes to COVID-19 infections. Long-term care facilities are proactively informing residents, family members, and local & state health departments about positive cases in their facilities. Listing nursing homes provides additional transparency about where infections may be occurring, Palm said.
“As we continue to see cases of COVID-19 in nursing homes, it is important to be transparent and list the locations where they are occurring,” Palm said.
“We have opted to publish the names of nursing homes in order to provide peace of mind to families who cannot visit or check on their loved ones during these unprecedented times. We are grateful for all the important work that nursing homes are doing to prevent spread and the proactive steps they have taken to facilitate communication among families, loved ones and the residents in their care.”
In Wisconsin, a single case of a resident or staff testing positive for COVID-19 leads to a facility-wide public health investigation in nursing homes. The list of facilities will be updated weekly on Wednesday and is subject to change as new investigations are initiated and resolved.
Detecting COVID-19 in a nursing home is an indicator that the home is following proper procedures and working with public health experts to test and protect their residents and employees by using appropriate isolation and infection control practices. Proactive testing helps address outbreaks early on while they’re easier to isolate and manage.
