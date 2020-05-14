State begins to list active COVID-19 investigations at long-term care facilities

As of May 13, there were 38 nursing homes under investigation statewide. The list will be updated daily at https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/investigations.htm.

DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm said people who live in nursing homes are among our most vulnerable when it comes to COVID-19 infections. Long-term care facilities are proactively informing residents, family members, and local & state health departments about positive cases in their facilities. Listing nursing homes provides additional transparency about where infections may be occurring, Palm said.

“As we continue to see cases of COVID-19 in nursing homes, it is important to be transparent and list the locations where they are occurring,” Palm said.

“We have opted to publish the names of nursing homes in order to provide peace of mind to families who cannot visit or check on their loved ones during these unprecedented times. We are grateful for all the important work that nursing homes are doing to prevent spread and the proactive steps they have taken to facilitate communication among families, loved ones and the residents in their care.”