State begins to report COVID-19 recovery rate

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services released for the first time Friday the percentage of COVID-19 cases by recovery status.
According to data as of Thursday, 46%, or 2,313 of those who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, are considered to be recovered based on the criteria established to report the figure.
The recovery data is something the public has been asking for. The percentage is an attempt to quantify recovery based on data available on the number of people who tested positive for COVID-19 under recent testing criteria.
It is not a complete measure of recovery as it does not reflect the number of people who are believed to have had COVID-19 who have recovered, for example.
DHS defines the number of patients recovered from COVID-19 as the those who tested positive and are currently alive based on Wisconsin state vital records system data and had one or more of the following:
- Documentation of resolved symptoms
- Documentation of release from public health isolation
- 30 days since symptom onset or diagnosis
The information can be found at https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/cases.htm.
Statewide, the number of positive cases reached 5,356 by Friday and the number of negative tests was reported to be 54,573. The total number of deaths statewide Friday was 262.
In Kenosha County, the number of positive cases Friday increased to 327, or 16 over Thursday. The number deaths remained at 7. The number of negative tests was at 1,633.
The number of people statewide with negative test results includes only Wisconsin residents who had results reported electronically to DHS. As a result, this number underestimates the total number of Wisconsin residents with negative test results, according to the DHS website.
The DHS COVID-19 cases website also includes other charts and graphs of statewide COVID-19 data from laboratory-confirmed cases, such as the percent of positive cases in group housing, percent of cases among health care workers, and data on how many of those hospitalized required intensive care.
According to DHS data, 11% of those who have tested positive are known to have been living in group housing such as correctional facilities, homeless shelters, dormitories, group homes and long-term nursing facilities. However, this is based only on data collected since April 8.
Of the positive cases of COVID-19, DHS reports 17% are known to be health care workers, including nurses, physicians, surgeons, physician assistants, health care support staff, emergency medical technicians and paramedics, dentists and other dental health workers and pharmacists.
Of the 26% of those with COVID-19 who were hospitalized, 6% required intensive care, the DHS data shows.
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
Here are photos sent to the Kenosha News by our readers showing us what they're doing at home to keep moving forward and pass the time during …
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.