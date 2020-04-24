State begins to report COVID-19 recovery rate

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services released for the first time Friday the percentage of COVID-19 cases by recovery status.

According to data as of Thursday, 46%, or 2,313 of those who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, are considered to be recovered based on the criteria established to report the figure.

The recovery data is something the public has been asking for. The percentage is an attempt to quantify recovery based on data available on the number of people who tested positive for COVID-19 under recent testing criteria.

It is not a complete measure of recovery as it does not reflect the number of people who are believed to have had COVID-19 who have recovered, for example.

DHS defines the number of patients recovered from COVID-19 as the those who tested positive and are currently alive based on Wisconsin state vital records system data and had one or more of the following:

Documentation of resolved symptoms

Documentation of release from public health isolation

30 days since symptom onset or diagnosis

The information can be found at https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/cases.htm.