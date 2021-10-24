 Skip to main content
State Building Commission approves project to replace fire doors in Greenquist Hall on UW-Parkside campus
State Building Commission approves project to replace fire doors in Greenquist Hall on UW-Parkside campus

A facilities upgrade at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside was among a series of state projects approved last week by the Wisconsin State Building Commission.

Gov. Tony Evers, who chairs the commission, announced it had approved approximately $124 million in building projects across the state, including a number that focus on safety and deferred maintenance projects.

Included was funding to replace the fire doors in Greenquist Hall on the UW-Parkside campus. The current fire doors are original to the classroom building constructed in 1969.

“From updating elevators to fire doors, to approving two state grants to help expand psychiatric and behavioral health services in 29 counties, the projects approved by the commission are critical for the health and safety of our state employees, students, and Wisconsinites across the state,” Evers said.

No start date for the project has yet been announced.

