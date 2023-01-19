State court denies appeal of lawsuit in connection with Kenosha police-involved fatal shooting in 2004

The Wisconsin Court of Appeals has denied an appeal of a lawsuit filed in connection with a Kenosha police-involved fatal shooting in 2004.

Michael M. Bell has been seeking to gain access to the bullet that killed his son, Michael E. Bell Jr., outside his Kenosha home.

The younger Bell was killed by police during a traffic stop on Nov. 9, 2004. Bell Jr. was resisting arrest at the time and police said he was trying to grab an officer's gun. The actions of the officers involved in the incident were deemed justified after an internal investigation

In 2019, Bell discovered a dent in the aluminum trim around the garage door near where the shooting occurred. Bell sought access to the bullet from the 2004 shooting so that he could hire an expert to determine whether the dent in the trim was related to the 2004 shooting.

The City of Kenosha and Kenosha Joint Services refused Bell’s request. Bell, in turn, filed a complaint whereby he sought declaratory and mandamus relief for access to the 2004 bullet for testing. Bell filed suit in 2021 in Kenosha County Circuit Court against the city after his requests to obtain the bullet were denied by city officials and Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley.

That suit was dismissed by Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Chad Kerkman on Jan. 27, 2022, leading to the appeal to the state court

On Wednesday, that appeal was denied by the state court.

"Bell’s complaint contains no legal basis upon which he should be granted access to the bullet," the Wisconsin Court of Appeals stated. "His complaint simply includes policy and personal reasons as to why he should be permitted access. These allegations are simply not enough to establish a legally protectible interest. The circuit court properly dismissed this cause of action."

Bell had hired Michael Haag, a nationally recognized ballistics expert with the Albuquerque Police Department, to review evidence collected from the home’s garage trim, which suggested that it sustained an impact from the bullet from the shooting. Bell believes Haag’s examination of the bullet would uncover more evidence toward an accurate portrayal of how his son’s death unfolded.

"I'm very bothered by it," Michael Bell told the Kenosha News on Thursday about the appeal's court's ruling. "What they are essentially saying is you can kill someone and we don't have the right to see the evidence.

"We have right to that bullet and we want a outside investigator to look at it. We don't know what they would find. The dent we found tested positive for lead, and we want to see if it matches up with the bullet."

He said he may appeal the ruling again to the state' highest court.

"My attorney and I will have discussions about it and see if this can be submitted to the Wisconsin Supreme Court. If so, we absolutely will pursue that course," Bell said.

The Wisconsin Court of Appeals also ordered that its summary disposition order will not be published.

"They're saying this is a non-published ruling, meaning someone can't use this in the future to block this ... in this particular case, which bothers this me. It tells me other people can see the evidence but not Michael Bell," Bell said.

The city had no comment on the ruling.

