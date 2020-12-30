State Department of Workforce Development clears unemployment claims backlog

MADISON — The Department of Workforce Development’s Unemployment Insurance Division has cleared the backlog of claims that had been the target of complaints earlier this year.
The DWD made the announcement Wednesday after Gov. Tony Evers officially appointed as Amy Pechacek as DWD Secretary. Pechacek, who previously worked as Department of Corrections deputy secretary, joined DWD in mid-September after Evers fired former department secretary Caleb Frostman over ongoing frustrations regarding the state’s backlog of unemployment claims. The department has faced skyrocketing unemployment claims since shortly after the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Working as an Unemployment Insurance Division designee role, Pechacek had taken on the challenge of clearing the claims backlog.
“Since the start of the pandemic, our top priority at DWD has been ensuring that all eligible unemployment claims in Wisconsin are paid as quickly as possible,” Pechacek said in a statement. “Today, I am proud to say we have reached our goal to clear the backlog of claims. The tireless work of the DWD staff has made it possible for UI to resume its seasonal level of timeliness in January. I look forward to implementing further enhancements to our UI process to continue to improve services to Wisconsinites who are out of work through no fault of their own.”
Daunting numbers
The DWD said since March 15, it has processed nearly 8.8 million weekly claims compared to 7.2 million claims handled from 2016 to 2019 — more than four years’ worth of claims in nine months.
As of December 26, approximately 590,095 claimants have been paid over $4.68 billion in UI benefits since the beginning of the pandemic.
The backlog has prompted criticism and calls for action from state Republicans who have blamed Evers’ administration. DWD officials have said an unprecedented number of claims, paired with GOP-authored unemployment laws, have complicated the adjudication process and exacerbated delays.
“The DWD has faced historic levels of claims, hindered by antiquated technology and burdensome bureaucracy created by those who always intended to make it harder for folks to access these vital benefits,” Evers said.
“Amy understands that during these challenging and unprecedented times, Wisconsinites are depending on a government that works for them and does so quickly and effectively,” Evers said. “I have great confidence in her leadership and ability to move the DWD and our state forward.”
Simplifying forms
Earlier this week, the DWD announced it had simplified the language in the claims form to make it easier for applicants to read and understand the instructions.
Simpler language officials said would help to reduce some of the confusion and problems that could cause a claim to be rejected or delayed.
Some claimants had reported having to wait many weeks, in some cases months before their claim was finally approved.
The DWD has asked for public input allowing it to make further changes to streamline the claims process.