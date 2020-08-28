State DOJ releases names of additional officers at Blake shooting

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Wisconsin Department of Justice released the names of the two additional officers at the scene when Jacob Blake was shot Sunday.

According to a statement from the DOJ Friday, along with Officer Rusten Sheskey, previously identified as the officer who shot Blake, at the scene were Officer Vincent Arenas and Officer Brittany Meronek. Arenas and Meronek did not fire their weapons.

All three officers are on leave while the investigation is underway.

The DOJ’s Division of Criminal Investigation, the outside agency investigating the shooting, stated that the officers were attempting to arrest Blake after being called to the 2800 block of 40th Street Sunday for a domestic incident. Blake also was wanted on a warrant for a previous domestic at the same address. Sheskey and Arenas both used tasers to attempt to stop Blake, according to the statement from the DOJ.

As Blake walked around his vehicle and opened the driver’s side door and leaned forward, Sheskey, who had been following with his gun drawn, grabbed Blake’s shirt and fired his weapon seven times. Blake has been left paralyzed by the shooting.