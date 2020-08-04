State health officials report 4% positive COVID-19 rate, record testing

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Wisconsin health officials reported a 4% COVID-19 positive rate on Tuesday, with 728 new positives out of 18,138 tests.

State officials called the level of testing a daily record.

Twelve additional deaths were reported Tuesday.

The state Hospital Association reported that 327 Wisconsin residents were hospitalized with the coronavirus. Of those, 110 were in intensive care.

In Kenosha County on Tuesday, the number of positives reached 2,533, with 77% of the positive patients considered to be recovered.

There have been 56 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County, with the youngest person a 34-year-old woman who reportedly had underlying health conditions.

