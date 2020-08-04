State health officials report 4% positive COVID-19 rate, record testing

×
Wisconsin health officials reported a 4% COVID-19 positive rate on Tuesday, with 728 new positives out of 18,138 tests.
State officials called the level of testing a daily record.
Twelve additional deaths were reported Tuesday.
The state Hospital Association reported that 327 Wisconsin residents were hospitalized with the coronavirus. Of those, 110 were in intensive care.
In Kenosha County on Tuesday, the number of positives reached 2,533, with 77% of the positive patients considered to be recovered.
There have been 56 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County, with the youngest person a 34-year-old woman who reportedly had underlying health conditions.
AURORA COVID TESTING
A new Covid-19 testing facility has been set up at Aurora Medical Center.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
GATEWAY TESTING CENTER
Medical staff conducts a Covid-19 test at Gateway Technical College on Wednesday.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
COVID TESTING AT PICK N SAVE
A mobile testing facility at Pick ’n Save Kenosha South, 5710 75th St., on Tuesday, May 19, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
TESTING
A man is tested for coronavirus Monday morning by members of the Wisconsin National Guard in the parking lot of Burlington High School, 400 McCanna Parkway. Tests included a swab being stuck into an individual's nose. The material can then be tested for the presence of COVID-19.
Gregory Shaver for the Journal Times
TESTING
A worker gives directions to those waiting to be tested for COVID-19 by members of the Wisconsin National Guard Monday morning in the parking lot of Burlington High School, 400 McCanna Parkway. The community testing event was coordinated by the Central Racine County Health Department and Racine County Emergency Operations Center in partnership with the Wisconsin National Guard.
GREGORY SHAVER FOR LEE ENTERPRISES
MOBILE TESTING STATION
A mobile testing station has been set up at the Froedtert satellite location in Pleasant Prairie near Highway 165 and Highway 31. The drive-thru testing is by appointment only.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
COID TESTING AT TREMPER
The National Guard conducts COVID-19 testing at Tremper High School on Thursday, June 4, 2020.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
COVID TESTING AT UWP
COVID-19 testing like this done at UW-Parkside will be available to the public Monday through Wednesday at Brass Community School in Kenosha. The test is available to anyone who lives or works in Wisconsin ages 5 and up.
SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS
