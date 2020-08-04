You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
State health officials report 4% positive COVID-19 rate, record testing
View Comments
top story

State health officials report 4% positive COVID-19 rate, record testing

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
CORONAVIRUS CELL

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S.

 AP FILE PHOTO

Wisconsin health officials reported a 4% COVID-19 positive rate on Tuesday, with 728 new positives out of 18,138 tests.  

State officials called the level of testing a daily record.

Twelve additional deaths were reported Tuesday.

The state Hospital Association reported that 327 Wisconsin residents were hospitalized with the coronavirus. Of those, 110 were in intensive care. 

In Kenosha County on Tuesday, the number of positives  reached 2,533, with 77% of the positive patients considered to be recovered.

There have been 56 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County, with the youngest person a 34-year-old woman who reportedly had underlying health conditions.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Health Tech Leaders on Coordinated COVID-19 Efforts

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics