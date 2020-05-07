State keeps close eye on price gouging

There are a couple red flags to watch for in emails and texts, Reinen said, including poor grammar and provide what appears to be legitimate information meant to keep the reader safe and healthy.

More than likely, however, those emails also contain a link that, when clicked, will load harmful software onto the user’s computer.

“It prays on fears by purporting to tell you about cases in your area and it creates a sense of urgency for you to click on those links,” Reinen said. “... The (Center for Disease Control) and other government agencies are not sending emails about the virus.

“You can and should go directly to government sources that you are seeking information about on your own using reliable information, but do not use the links in the emails to get there.”

Reinen made her advice even more direct than that.

“If it seems suspicious or too good to be true, it probably is,” she said. “... Treat your personal information like it’s cash. Protect your social security number, insurance information and driver’s license number by keeping them safe and sharing them only with known entities that require that information.”

