State keeps close eye on price gouging

Almost immediately after the coronavirus made its impact, consumers flocked to local stores in an effort to stockpile various goods and services.
At nearly the same time, concerns about businesses price gouging their customers began to surface.
But there is quite a difference between what is and what isn’t allowed.
That was one of several tips provided by Michelle Reinen of the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection during a telephone town hall hosted Wednesday by Rep. Bryan Steil.
“There is a great deal of confusion about what price gouging is and what it is not,” Reinen said.
Through an order issued March 12 by Gov. Tony Evers, a period of “abnormal economic disruption” was declared, the first time a state law regarding price gouging had been put into use, Reinen said.
From that day forward, any consumer good or service could not be priced at 15% higher than the seller’s highest price within the last 60 days.
There are exceptions, however.
“The seller can pass on the increased cost,” Reinen said. “As you can imagine, there are significant strains on supply chains that are increasing the cost of goods, and this can be very frustrating to the consumers.
“However, much of the increased pricing we are seeing is just that, increased cost to the seller being passed on. It’s not price gouging.”
The law covers all consumer goods and services, Reinen said.
Main complaints
She added the main complaints her department has been seeing relate to cleaning supplies, toilet paper, masks and food staples like milk, eggs and meat.
Reinen said complaints also have been filed relating to online sellers who have stockpiled items and are selling those at a much higher mark up than what is legally allowed.
“The law covers the entire state and all sellers in the supply chain, including manufacturers, producers, suppliers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers,” she said.
An electronic complaint form specifically for price gouging is available at datcp.wi.gov. Consumers also can call the Consumer Protection Hotline at 1-800-422-7128.
Other scams
Reinen also addressed a number of scams her agency is seeing in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Scams are coming in a variety of forms, but Reinen offered one piece of blanket advice.
“During this crisis, we want to emphasize how important it is that consumers rely on trusted sources of information,” she said. “And not information provided through the phone or landing in your email in box.”
There are a couple red flags to watch for in emails and texts, Reinen said, including poor grammar and provide what appears to be legitimate information meant to keep the reader safe and healthy.
More than likely, however, those emails also contain a link that, when clicked, will load harmful software onto the user’s computer.
“It prays on fears by purporting to tell you about cases in your area and it creates a sense of urgency for you to click on those links,” Reinen said. “... The (Center for Disease Control) and other government agencies are not sending emails about the virus.
“You can and should go directly to government sources that you are seeking information about on your own using reliable information, but do not use the links in the emails to get there.”
Reinen made her advice even more direct than that.
“If it seems suspicious or too good to be true, it probably is,” she said. “... Treat your personal information like it’s cash. Protect your social security number, insurance information and driver’s license number by keeping them safe and sharing them only with known entities that require that information.”
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
Here are photos sent to the Kenosha News by our readers showing us what they're doing at home to keep moving forward and pass the time during …
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.