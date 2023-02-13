State Sen. Van Wanggaard and state Rep. Amanda Nedweski on Monday called on the Kenosha Unified School Board to reappoint Eric Meadows to fulfill the board term to which he was elected in 2022.

An error by the Kenosha Unified School District in posting the length of a school board member’s term in office in 2022 has the district ready to declare his seat vacant in April. KUSD will then pursue a one-year appointment before a two-year term election in 2024.

The issue came to light, district officials said, when the Wisconsin Elections Commission contacted Kenosha Unified on Jan. 24. WEC had concerns about how the school district handled the seat vacated by Dan Wade, who had been re-elected to the board in April 2020.

After Wade resigned in 2021, his seat was filled by Atifa Robinson, who was appointed July 1, 2021, in accordance with local school board policy. The district was then required to hold an election in April 2022 to fill the remainder of Wade’s term. That election was conducted, but the seat was inadvertently listed as a three-year term at that time, rather than the one-year term that remained on the seat’s original 2020-23 cycle.

The election notice should have indicated that there were three board seats up for election. The two candidates receiving the highest vote totals should have been named to three-year terms expiring in April 2025, with the candidate receiving the third-highest vote total to be named to the remaining one-year term of Wade’s seat, set to expire April 2023.

Meadows received the third-highest vote total of those elected to the board in the 2022 spring election, thus the seat occupied by Meadows is set to expire in April this year.

Due to the timing of the elections commission’s discovery, district officials said there is not enough time to meaningfully provide notice to both the public and the Kenosha County Clerk of another three-year board vacancy for the coming April 2023 election.

The school board discussed the issue with legal counsel in executive session on Jan. 31. To put the district back on its proper three-year cycle and address the discrepancy, the School Board decided to declare a vacancy in Meadows’ seat effective April 24, 2023. In compliance with district policy, the board will conduct interviews and make an appointment for the newly created vacancy for a one-year term ending in April 2024.

“First and foremost, this is a certified election, and it has been certified for nearly a year. Why wasn’t this issue raised long ago?” Nedweski said. “Neither the Wisconsin Elections Commission nor the KUSD school board took a vote on how to remedy the problem. Eric (Meadows) has been completely denied due process and has been bulldozed into simply accepting an unelected bureaucrat’s recommendations. Is KUSD prioritizing voter intent, or are they exploiting the timing of this discovery to circumvent the election process so that they can appoint a board member of their choosing?”

“This was Kenosha Unified’s screw-up, not Meadows and not the voters,” Wanggaard said. “They have no more right to kick Eric off the board and select their own new member than I do to kick Bob Wirch out of the Senate and pick his replacement. Can you imagine the outrage if I did that? This isn’t a club. It’s an elected body.”

The Wisconsin Elections Commission issued a statement about the situation, indicating it did not have a role in what KUSD decided to do.

“The Wisconsin Elections Commission did not have a decision-making role in the school district’s choice to declare a vacancy and did not order the school district to take any action to correct the error. This decision rested solely with the school district, requiring no action by the commission members, who do not have jurisdiction over Chapter 120, which governs school districts,” the WEC stated in a release.

“Unlike state-level contests, the responsibility for administering school district contests in the statewide voter registration system — such as ensuring the proper school district contests are listed on the ballot — lies at the county level. It is the school district’s responsibility to ensure the contest information they provide to their counties is accurate,” the statement continued.

“The WEC discovered the KUSD school board seat error upon receiving a request from the county in late January to update the school board contests for the upcoming spring elections in the statewide voter registration system. The WEC staffer who noticed the error notified the county and school district. The school district’s attorney also corresponded with a WEC attorney about the situation. The WEC attorney did not direct the school district to take a specific course of action.”

On Monday, Wanggaard and Nedweski said KUSD had a number of options available, including holding a special election or extending the term to correct its error. “Instead, the KUSD School Board chose to kick Meadows off the board with little debate and no vote. This option allows the KUSD School Board to select its own new member,” they stated.

“Kenosha Unified could have corrected their mistake a number of ways. Instead of fixing their mistake, Kenosha Unified doubled down on it,” Wanggaard said. “They picked the one option causing the most division in the community and the most disruption to the school board. Thankfully, KUSD can still do the right thing and select Meadows as his own replacement and hold an election later. It’s not just the right thing, it’s the fair and equitable thing to do.”