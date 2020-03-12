State of emergency declared in Racine County in response to coronavirus

RACINE — Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave has declared a state of emergency in Racine County in response to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak.
The declaration follows Gov. Tony Evers’ emergency declaration earlier today. It is aimed at positioning Racine County for state and federal resources to help mitigate the impacts of coronavirus.
“Racine County is closely monitoring the coronavirus outbreak and is in frequent communication with our local health departments. Safety is our top priority and we are taking all steps possible to protect the public and our employees,” Delagrave said. “We are encouraging Racine County residents to exercise appropriate precautions and take steps to ensure the safety of themselves and their families.”
Among the steps Racine County is taking in response to the outbreak:
- Preordering an extra supply of shelf-stable food for home-bound seniors served in the county’s Senior Nutrition (Meals on Wheels) program, as well as juvenile detention and Racine County Jail.
- Working with health departments on social distancing measures, which could include eliminating most group meetings and postponing them, shifting them to individual sessions, or arranging virtual meetings.
- Encouraging people doing business at county buildings to be prepared to make alternative arrangements to meeting in person.
- People with court affairs are encouraged to contact the Clerk of Courts to discuss alternative arrangements.
Racine County is also developing continuity plans for departments and instituting a series of internal measures to ensure safety of employees.
As of Thursday morning, Racine County health departments reported no known cases of coronavirus, but testing has increased this week, and public health officials anticipate there will be coronavirus cases in the county.
Racine County health departments, municipalities, law enforcement agencies and other organizations are working together to ensure a coordinated response and mitigation of coronavirus to the greatest degree possible.
“We strongly encourage the public to practice healthy habits, such as avoiding close contact with people who are sick, staying home when sick, washing your hands often, and avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth,” Delagrave said.
“It’s important for residents to create a household plan of action before an outbreak occurs in the community. In addition, stay up to date by visiting the CDC’s coronavirus website at cdc.gov/coronavirus.”