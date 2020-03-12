State of emergency declared in Racine County in response to coronavirus

The declaration follows Gov. Tony Evers’ emergency declaration earlier today. It is aimed at positioning Racine County for state and federal resources to help mitigate the impacts of coronavirus.

“Racine County is closely monitoring the coronavirus outbreak and is in frequent communication with our local health departments. Safety is our top priority and we are taking all steps possible to protect the public and our employees,” Delagrave said. “We are encouraging Racine County residents to exercise appropriate precautions and take steps to ensure the safety of themselves and their families.”