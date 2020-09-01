State offering no-interest loans to Kenosha businesses damaged during riots

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Business owners trying to recover from damage that occurred during riots last week will get help from the state through interest-free loans for making repairs and rebuilding inventory.

Gov. Tony Evers said the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation is making $1 million available for loans of up to $20,000 for local business owners who suffered damage to their buildings.

The program will be administered by the Kenosha Area Business Alliance. Evers aid he believed the money would be available within days, and could act as a bridge while business owners are working with their insurance.

“When I was in Kenosha I saw a lot of pain and anguish, but I also saw a lot of people being resilient and trying to rebuild,” Evers said.

The micro-loan program is designed to help with cleanup costs, repairs, temporary operating space, restoration services or other costs.

“Obviously in many cases $20,000 won’t cover everything for businesses,” Evers said. He said the program was designed to get money to people quickly through WEDC;s Disaster REcovery Microloan program.