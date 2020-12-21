State orders Union Pacific Railroad to rebuild crossing in Somers

SOMERS — The Union Pacific Railroad has been ordered to rebuild a rail crossing over Highway L (Lichter Road) in Somers after a state ruling late Friday.

The Wisconsin Office of the Commission of Railroads agreed with a Kenosha County complaint filed Sept. 10 that the UP was failing to maintain the crossing and that it needs to be fixed.

It is the eastern-most rail crossing on Highway L in Somers, located roughly half way between Highway 31 and Highway EA (72nd Avenue) and was cited by the county for loose concrete panels between the tracks and splintered, broken and loose timber with asphalt at the approaches. It also has a noticeable difference in grade between the road surface and the top of the rails.

The county filed the complaint after no repairs were done to fix the crossing after an initial resolution calling for the work went unheeded. The state commission agreed and ordered the Union Pacific to rebuild the crossing by Sept. 1.

“The county’s evidence clearly and convincingly demonstrates that the crossing is in very poor condition for highway travel,” the commission ruled.

Order not contested