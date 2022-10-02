State patrol chase ends just off I-94 with vehicle in the water, suspect in custody

TOWN OF BRISTOL -- A law enforcement pursuit has ended with one vehicle in the water just off Interstate 94.
Bristol Rescue and other units were called at approximately 11:30 a.m. to the scene in the 9000 block of I-94 at the crossing with Hwy. C.
According to reports, a vehicle was being pursued by the Wisconsin State Patrol when it went into the water on the southwest side of the southbound on-ramp at that location.
The suspect individual was able to get out of the vehicle and is reportedly in custody.
The vehicle was reported totally submerged at that location.
No additional information was immediately available.
Be sure and check back as this story is updated as additional information is available.
People are also reading…
Mugshots: Kenosha County criminal complaints from Sept. 29-30
Mikhael Cabrera-Plaza
Mikhael Cabrera-Plaza, 40, of Kenosha, faces charges of second degree sexual assault of a child.
Mia Danielle Harris
Mia Danielle Harris, 42, of Kenosha, faces charges of probation and parole.
Michael John Kassner
Michael John Kassner, 35, of Canal Winchester, Ohio, faces charges of probation and parole.
Jeffrie Chase Lawson
Jeffrie Chase Lawson, 23, of Kenosha, faces charges of attempt to flee or elude an officer, possession of marijuana, and probation and parole.
Jacob Carl Miller
Jacob Carl Miller, 32, of Racine, faces charges of bail jumping, and retail theft (intentionally conceal less than or equal to $500).
Ramon Ramirez
Ramon Ramirez, 24, of Waukegan, Illinois, faces charges of possession with intent to deliver cocaine (more than 40 grams).
Michael Kenneth Thompson
Michael Kenneth Thompson, 41, of Salem, faces charges of probation and parole.
James Lee Williams III
James Lee Williams III, 23, of Kenosha, faces charges of probation and parole.