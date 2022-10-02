 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
State patrol chase ends just off I-94 with vehicle in the water, suspect in custody

TOWN OF BRISTOL -- A law enforcement pursuit has ended with one vehicle in the water just off Interstate 94.

Bristol Rescue and other units were called at approximately 11:30 a.m. to the scene in the 9000 block of I-94 at the crossing with Hwy. C.

According to reports, a vehicle was being pursued by the Wisconsin State Patrol when it went into the water on the southwest side of the southbound on-ramp at that location.

The suspect individual was able to get out of the vehicle and is reportedly in custody.

The vehicle was reported totally submerged at that location.

No additional information was immediately available.

Be sure and check back as this story is updated as additional information is available.

