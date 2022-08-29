State patrol conducting aerial surveillance of traffic violations on I-94 in Kenosha County Tuesday

Wisconsin State Patrol pilots are scheduled to keep an eye out for traffic violations from the air this week in two counties, starting with Kenosha on Tuesday.
Weather permitting, the State Patrol’s Air Support Unit is set to conduct aerial surveillance of Interstate 94 in Kenosha County and highways 2 and 53 in Douglas County on Friday, authorities announced Monday night.
The State Patrol’s primary mission is public safety, which includes enforcing traffic laws to help make sure drivers reach their destinations safely.
Aerial enforcement is one way to enhance public safety efforts. Pilots have an easier time spotting drivers who are speeding or driving aggressively. When pilots observe a violation, they communicate with ground-based patrol units who initiate a traffic stop.
Many aerial enforcement missions are announced publicly to reinforce State Patrol’s goal to improve safety through voluntary compliance with traffic laws, not simply to stop or cite drivers, authorities said.
IN PHOTOS: Bristol Renaissance Faire is open for 2022; check out images of past faires
The Bristol Renaissance Faire is open for another season of making merry while wearing chain mail. The Faire celebrates the day in 1574 when Queen Elizabeth visited Bristol, England. If you see the queen, remember to use your best royal wave to greet her majesty. The Faire is open weekends through Sept. 5, located just west of I-94 at the Wisconsin/Illinois border. For more details, go to renfair.com/bristol/
1 of 23
RENAISSANCE FAIRE
People gather and sit as they listen to a period musical performance at the Bristol Renaissance Faire on July 10th, 2021.
Jasmine Wills, For the Kenosha News
RENAISSANCE FAIRE
People wait in line to buy different retro renaissance items at the Bristol Renaissance Faire on July 10th, 2021.
Jasmine Wills
RENAISSANCE FAIRE
Lynx performs his final trick by swallowing a sword and slicing pieces of bread that hang from his sword at Bristol Renaissance Faire on July 10th, 2021.
Jasmine Wills
RENAISSANCE FAIRE
Two workers come together in the Trasers Cove to play music at the Bristol Renaissance Faire on July 10th, 2021.
Jasmine Wills, For The Kenosha News
RENAISSANCE FAIRE
Jacob Rounnels makes and sells catapults to people at the Bristol Renaissance Faire in Bristol, WI on July 10th, 2021.
Jasmine Wills, For The Kenosha News
RENAISSANCE FAIRE
Dii Grady, Ksenia McAllister, and Camiella Mears show off their costumes at the Bristol Renaissance Faire in Bristol, WI on July 10th, 2021. We did not know that Wonder Woman hailed from that era.
Jasmine Wills
RENAISSANCE FAIRE 2021
Mimi Moore sells handmade items at her booth at the Bristol Renaissance Faire in Bristol, WI on July 10th, 2021.
Jasmine Wills, for the Kenosha News
RENAISSANCE FAIRE 2021
Hack Ptui welcomes people to The Strudy Beggers Mud Show by blowing his horn at the Bristol Renaissance Faire in Bristol. The fair is open Sept. 4-6 for its final weekend this year.
Jasmine Willis, for The Kenosha News
RENAISSANCE FAIRE
Jacob Rounnels makes and sells catapults to people at the Bristol Renaissance Faire in Bristol, WI on July 10th, 2021.
Jasmine Wills, For The Kenosha News
BRISTOL RENAISSANCE FAIRE
Children play with large bubbles made by Nikolai Popper, played by Nick Stahl.
Brian Passino
BRISTOL RENAISSANCE FAIRE
Adam Crack performs his whip show.
Brian Passino
BRISTOL RENAISSANCE FAIRE
Philip Earl Johnson has performed for more than 30 years as MooNiE the Magnif’Cent at the Bristol Renaissance Faire.
Brian Passino
BRISTOL RENAISSANCE FAIRE
Brian Passino
BRISTOL RENAISSANCE FAIRE
The Lynx swallows a sword during a performance at the Bristol Renaissance Faire.
Brian Passino
BRISTOL RENAISSANCE FAIRE
Adam Crack lights his whip on fire during a performance at the Bristol Renaissance Faire.
Brian Passino
BRISTOL RENAISSANCE FAIRE
Adam Crack lights his whip on fire during his performance.
Brian Passino
BRISTOL RENAISSANCE FAIRE
Jamis Kovalski, left, and Maria Daniels enjoy the Renaissance Faire together on Saturday.
Brian Passino
BRISTOL RENAISSANCE FAIRE
Several people dance around the maypole at the Bristol Renaissance Faire on Saturday.
Brian Passino
BRISTOL RENAISSANCE FAIRE
Philip Earl Johnson performs as MooNiE the Magnif’Cent, juggling flaming batons
Brian Passino
BRISTOL RENAISSANCE FAIRE
Renaissance Faire favorite MooNiE the Magnificent gets a leg up on the tightrope from audience member Marius Keith during the 2019 faire.
Brian Passino
BRISTOL RENAISSANCE FAIRE
Philip Earl Johnson performs as MooNiE the Magnif’Cent, trying to blow out of his flaming juggling batons.
Brian Passino
BRISTOL RENAISSANCE FAIRE
Hans Pfrang, right, performing as Gilderoy, weaves around the maypole as he and other performers enlist help from children in the crowd.
Brian Passino
BRISTOL RENAISSANCE FAIRE
Dancing around the maypole at the Bristol Renaissance Faire.
Two years ago today, with Kenosha already in the international spotlight following the shooting of Jacob Blake, two men were shot and killed by Kyle Rittenhouse. Here's a recollection of that night, from someone actually on the ground.
When a gunman shot and killed Racine Police Officer John Hetland three years ago, Gov. Tony Evers called Hetland a hero and ordered flags flown at half-staff statewide in a show of respect. But bills vetoed by the governor and other actions of his have led Hetlands' family to believe Evers' words were hollow. Hetland's parents are ripping the governor in a political advertisement that invokes their son's memory on behalf of Republicans trying to defeat Evers.