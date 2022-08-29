 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
State patrol conducting aerial surveillance of traffic violations on I-94 in Kenosha County Tuesday

State patrol vehicle

Wisconsin State Patrol responds to crash.

 RYAN PATTERSON,

Wisconsin State Patrol pilots are scheduled to keep an eye out for traffic violations from the air this week in two counties, starting with Kenosha on Tuesday.

Weather permitting, the State Patrol’s Air Support Unit is set to conduct aerial surveillance of Interstate 94 in Kenosha County and highways 2 and 53 in Douglas County on Friday, authorities announced Monday night.

The State Patrol’s primary mission is public safety, which includes enforcing traffic laws to help make sure drivers reach their destinations safely.

Aerial enforcement is one way to enhance public safety efforts. Pilots have an easier time spotting drivers who are speeding or driving aggressively. When pilots observe a violation, they communicate with ground-based patrol units who initiate a traffic stop.

Many aerial enforcement missions are announced publicly to reinforce State Patrol’s goal to improve safety through voluntary compliance with traffic laws, not simply to stop or cite drivers, authorities said.

