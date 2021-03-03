State Patrol plans aerial traffic enforcement mission for Thursday on Interstate 94

To enhance safety for all travelers, the Wisconsin State Patrol is planning to use aircraft and ground-based officers to enforce speed limits and other traffic laws during an aerial enforcement mission planned for Thursday on Interstate 41/94 in Kenosha County.

Most State Patrol aerial missions are made possible through federal funds specifically designated to support traffic law enforcement, according to a State Patrol news release. The State Patrol analyzes data on traffic citations, crash reports and related information to identify highway corridors for enforcement initiatives.

“Excessive speed was a contributing factor to a large number of 2020’s fatal crashes,” said State Patrol Superintendent Anthony Burrell. “We choose to announce enforcement efforts like this to emphasize that the goal is public safety through voluntary compliance with traffic laws — not to stop or cite motorists.”

If weather conditions are unfavorable for flying, enforcement typically proceeds using ground-based units.

State Patrol aircraft use a timing device known as VASCAR (Visual Average Speed Computer and Recorder) along with highway markings to determine vehicle speeds. When pilots detect speeders, aggressive or reckless drivers, they contact ground-based units to initiate a traffic stop.