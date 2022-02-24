State Patrol to conduct aerial enforcement Friday

The Wisconsin State Patrol will monitor speed Friday via aerial enforcement in Kenosha County.

Weather permitting, the Air Support Patrol Unit is scheduled to patrol Interstate 94 for traffic violations, including for speed.

“From the air it’s much easier to spot drivers who are speeding or driving aggressively. When a pilot observes a violation, they communicate with ground-based units to initiate a traffic stop,” according to a news release on the effort.

This means there will be additional state patrol officers on the interstate as well.

Aerial enforcement missions are announced publicly to reinforce State Patrol’s goal to improve public safety through voluntary compliance with traffic laws, not simply to stop or cite drivers.

Motorists are reminded to move over a lane on a multiple-lane highway if a law enforcement or emergency services vehicle is on the shoulder with its lights flashing, or slow down to provide a “safe zone” that protects the officer or emergency services worker.

The State Patrol also provides a list of what to do if pulled over by law enforcement that includes the following steps:

- Place your vehicle in park.

- Turn off the ignition and put the keys on the dashboard in front of you.

- Do not exit the vehicle unless asked to do so.

- At night or during low-light conditions, turn on your vehicle’s interior dome light.

- Place your hands in plain sight, preferably on top of the steering wheel. Refrain from reaching into your clothing, purse, glove box, console, etc. to locate your license, registration or insurance cards. Wait for the officer to request such items.

- When the officer arrives at your window (this could be the driver or passenger side), comply with any orders and provide clear and concise answers to the officer’s questions.

According to the most recent Annual Report, the Wisconsin State Patrol conducted 166,386 traffic stops statewide in 2020, issued 92,237 citations and 152,960 warnings, and assisted 33,677 motorists.

