State records three deaths due to coronavirus; people urged to stay home

MADISON — As Wisconsin’s death count due to coronavirus rose to three on Friday, Gov. Tony Evers emphasized that people should stay home and issued a new list of restrictions.

“Remember folks, be mindful of your friends and neighbors,” Evers said in a Friday afternoon tweet. “Stay home when you can and practice social distancing. We are all in this together.”

On Thursday, Evers confirmed two deaths in Wisconsin due to COVID-19. The first death was a male in his 50s from Fond Du Lac County. The second death was a male in his 90s from Ozaukee County.

On Friday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported a third death, but no further information was available.

“Our hearts go out to all the loved ones affected by these deaths, and to all those suffering from this virus,” Evers said. “We are committed to fighting the spread of COVID-19 in Wisconsin and I want to recognize the hard work and bravery of our nurses, doctors, state health officials, and all those on the front lines in the effort to save lives. Together we will get through this historic health challenge.”