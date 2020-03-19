State records three deaths due to coronavirus; people urged to stay home

MADISON — As Wisconsin’s death count due to coronavirus rose to three on Friday, Gov. Tony Evers emphasized that people should stay home and issued a new list of restrictions.
“Remember folks, be mindful of your friends and neighbors,” Evers said in a Friday afternoon tweet. “Stay home when you can and practice social distancing. We are all in this together.”
On Thursday, Evers confirmed two deaths in Wisconsin due to COVID-19. The first death was a male in his 50s from Fond Du Lac County. The second death was a male in his 90s from Ozaukee County.
On Friday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported a third death, but no further information was available.
“Our hearts go out to all the loved ones affected by these deaths, and to all those suffering from this virus,” Evers said. “We are committed to fighting the spread of COVID-19 in Wisconsin and I want to recognize the hard work and bravery of our nurses, doctors, state health officials, and all those on the front lines in the effort to save lives. Together we will get through this historic health challenge.”
Evers reminded Wisconsinites to follow the guidance provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, urging the public to stay home as much as they are able.
“Social distancing not only protects you and your family from increased exposure to COVID-19, but it protects our health-care professionals, direct care providers, and others who are on the frontlines serving our communities during this pandemic,” Evers said.
“We need these workers who are providing essential services to stay healthy so they can continue to care for and serve our state.
“While I know the COVID-19 outbreak has caused many disruptions to your daily life, your help will go a long way in protecting the health and safety of our state.”
New restrictions in place
Evers on Friday updated the previous order prohibiting mass gatherings of 10 or more people.
The updated order maintains the ban on gatherings of 10 or more people and indefinite school closures, but includes some important changes and clarifications:
Hair salons, day spas, nail salons, barber shops, tattoo parlors, body art establishments and tanning facilities must close effective 5 p.m. on Friday, March 20.
Any facility used for in-person absentee voting or as a polling location may remain open for voting, except for sites at long-term care and assisted care facilities.
Treats bars and restaurants are the same. Bars will be able to have carryout sales of alcohol and food, if allowed by local ordinances and state law. This will help ensure thousands of establishments can stay in business during this unprecedented health emergency.
Media and news organizations can remain open to provide the public with vital information.
Laundromats may remain open.
Banks, credit unions and other financial institutions may remain open if they practice social distancing.
All parts of the food delivery system — from farms to stores — may remain open.
Clarifies that cafeterias in health-care facilities may remain open to serve health-care workers.
Allied health professions, such as acupuncturists, are unaffected by the mass gathering ban.
All parts of our transportation system can continue to serve our economy.
All gatherings that bring together or are likely to bring together 10 or fewer people in a single room or confined space, whether inside or outside, at the same time must preserve social distancing and follow all other public health recommendations issued by DHS or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Voluntary cancellation, closure or limitations on the size of gatherings beyond the requirements of this order are permitted and encouraged.