State regulators order halt to Somers utility project

MADISON — State regulators this week ordered the Village of Somers to halt construction of a $5.6 million utility project that would bring water to previously unserved properties.

The Public Service Commission issued the order after learning from a project consultant in late May that about 40 percent of the work, valued at $2 million, has been completed without agency approval.

The PSC is investigating whether a Certificate of Authority was required for the work completed to date on the project.

The Somers Water Utility applied for a construction permit in January through its consultants, Baxter & Woodman, a regional company with offices in Burlington and Milwaukee. The project includes installing several miles of water mains and a transfer station to lift water over the subcontinental divide. The consultants refer to part of the project in some documents as “Water Mains West of the Divide.”

Because water would be transferred between the Lake Michigan and the Mississippi River basins, additional permitting is required to determine if the project complies with the Great Lakes Compact.

The Department of Natural Resources represents the state in those matters.