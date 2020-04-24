State releases COVD-19 recovery status data
State releases COVD-19 recovery status data

New charts offer percent of COVID-19 cases by recovery status

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services released for the first time Friday the percentage of COVID-19 cases by recovery status.

According to the data, as of Thursday, 46%, or 2,313 of those who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, are considered to be recovered. 

The number of patients recovered from COVID-19 is defined as the number of confirmed cases who are currently alive based on Wisconsin state vital records system data and had one or more of the following:

  • Documentation of resolved symptoms
  • Documentation of release from public health isolation
  • 30 days since symptom onset or diagnosis

The information can be found at https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/cases.htm

