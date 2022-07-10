State Rep. Tip McGuire launches re-election campaign

State Rep. Tip McGuire, D-Kenosha, announced the launch of his re-election campaign Thursday while surrounded by supporters at the Kenosha Union Club.
McGuire represents the 64th Assembly District which includes the cities of Kenosha and Racine, as well as the villages of Somers, Mount Pleasant, and Elmwood Park.
“I am proud to announce my re-election bid to serve my home community in the state legislature,” McGuire said. “Since I was elected to the Assembly, my top priority has always been the same: to support working families and the middle class by building a strong pathway to economic security. In order to achieve this, I have worked tirelessly to advance the kind of policy solutions that benefit all Wisconsinites instead of just those at the top.”
This past session, he noted he was able to reach across the aisle to pass key provisions of his Main Street Recovery package, which provided necessary relief to small business and working families. In addition, he continued to work to advance Buy American legislation to invest in American companies and American workers.
“Lastly, I’ve worked to ensure that working people in our community can raise their families in safe and healthy neighborhoods,” McGuire said. “That is why I worked with Attorney General Josh Kaul to introduce the Safer Wisconsin Plan, which is a $115 million bill package aimed at giving law enforcement and communities the resources they need to combat gun violence and crime in our community.”
As a former Assistant District Attorney, McGuire noted he has worked hand-in-hand with law enforcement and community members to try and hold dangerous offenders accountable and deliver a safer community for everyone. He has continued those efforts in the state legislature, introducing the Safer Wisconsin Plan, as well as bipartisan legislation designed to help law enforcement deal with the rise in drugged driving in recent years.
“I pledge to continue to work hard to achieve these goals: a path to economic security for working families, and safe and healthy neighborhoods for our families and our businesses to succeed,” McGuire said.
